Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 64 Rodriguez vs. Lemos

Tamires Vidal (6-1-0) v. Ramona Pascual (6-4-0)

Tamires Vidal - Height: 5'5" - Reach: N/A - Orthodox

~ 2 finishes in 6 wins

Ramona Pascual - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 66" – Southpaw

~ 5 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: Vidal gets a winnable matchup for her UFC debut. Pascual has not looked great in her two UFC fights. She throws decent volume but tirelessly looks for takedowns to flatten fighters on the mat. I expect Vidal to avoid or reverse nearly all of them and strike her way to a decision.

UFC Vegas 64 Pick: Vidal

Carlos Candelario (8-2-0) v. Jake Hadley (8-1-0)

Carlos Candelario - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 68" - Southpaw

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

Jake Hadley - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Hadley was dominated on the mat to a decision loss in his previous fight, but I do not expect that to happen again. He should come out hot in search of a takedown before looking for the neck for an early sub. Candelario would be wise to take notes from his loss and look to keep Hadley on his back, but I do not think he will be able to.

UFC Vegas 64 Pick: Hadley

Liudvik Sholinian (9-3-0, 1NC) v. Johnny Munoz (11-2-0)

Liudvik Sholinian - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ 4 finishes in 9 wins

Johnny Munoz - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ 9 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Sholian was ragdolled in his UFC debut, and his second fight does not get any easier. Munoz puts out a relentless pace, and I expect him to record an early takedown and either control the round or find an early submission.

UFC Vegas 64 Pick: Munoz

Polyana Viana (12-5-0) v. Jinh Yu Frey (11-7-0)

Polyana Viana - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ 12 finishes in 12 wins

Jinh Yu Frey - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 65" – Southpaw

~ 3 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Both ladies are coming off a tough loss, and each has a solid path to win this fight. Viana needs to gain early control from a takedown, not accept a position from her back and lock in a sub. Frey needs an early takedown and top control to keep Viana on her back, leading to a decision. I would expect Viana to avoid making the same mistake two fights in a row and get back on track in this one.

UFC Vegas 64 Pick: Viana

Mario Bautista (10-2-0) v. Benito Lopez (10-1-0)

Mario Bautista - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 69" - Switch

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

Benito Lopez - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" – Switch

~ 5 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Lopez has not fought since July 2019 and will likely experience plenty of ring rust in this one. Bautista has already fought twice in 2022, both wins, and I expect him to spoil the return with an early finish.

UFC Vegas 64 Pick: Bautista

Miranda Maverick (12-4-0) v. Shanna Young (9-5-0)

Miranda Maverick - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 65" - Southpaw

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

Shanna Young - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be one of the easiest calls on the card. Young needs to land something clean and hard early to have any shot at stopping Maverick. Maverick should be able to avoid anything that comes her way by chaining takedowns and working control or landing heavy ground-and-pound.

UFC Vegas 64 Pick: Maverick

Darrick Minner (26-13-0) v. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (38-10-0)

Darrick Minner - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ 23 finishes in 26 wins

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ 28 finishes in 38 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a 15-minute grappling match with whoever maintains the most control time winning a decision. However, these two combine for over 30 submission victories, and I would not be surprised if one of them earned another. I slightly lean toward Nuerdanieke for better striking and cardio, but Minner always makes a fun dog play.

UFC Vegas 64 Pick: Neurdanbieke

Grant Dawson (18-1-1) v. Mark Madsen (12-0-0)

Grant Dawson - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" - Switch

~ 16 finishes in 18 wins

Mark Madsen - Height: 5'8 - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ 6 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Madsen will likely look to wrestle his way to another win here, but I expect Dawson to be the one pushing the pace and shooting takedowns. Dawson should be better anywhere this fight goes and should score another big win.

UFC Vegas 64 Pick: Dawson

Tagir Ulanbekov (14-2-0) v. Nate Maness (14-2-0)

Tagir Ulanbekov - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" - Southpaw

~ 7 finishes in 13 wins

Nate Maness - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Maness will need to land something clean early and avoid getting put on his back to have any chance in this fight. Ulanbekov has been given a blueprint on how to win this fight, and I expect him to follow it to a T. He'll record an early takedown and let Maness struggle off his back. Ulanbekov should win this fight and score well if he follows the game plan.

UFC Vegas 64 Pick: Ulanbekov

Chase Sherman (16-10-0) v. Josh Parisian (15-5-0)

Chase Sherman - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 78" - Orthodox

~ 15 finishes in 16 wins

Josh Parisian - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Someone is going down in this fight, and it will be whoever gets hit flush first. Both guys throw a lot of volume, and I expect them to come out swinging. Each has a solid chin, so it may just come down to who backs whom up first. I lean towards Parisian, expecting him to have 10 to 15 pounds on Sherman come fight night.

UFC Vegas 64 Pick: Parisian

Neil Magny (26-10-0) v. Daniel Rodriguez (17-2-0)

Neil Magny - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox

~ 10 finishes in 26 wins

Daniel Rodriguez - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" – Southpaw

~ 12 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: If D-Rod comes out as he did in his previous matchup, with how little activity he had, he loses this fight. Magny will eat away at him with volume while trying to mix in a takedown. However, I think we see a more vintage Rodriguez with high volume and a blistering pace that eventually sinks Magny early.

UFC Vegas 64 Pick: D-Rod

Marina Rodriguez (16-1-2) v. Amanda Lemos (12-2-1)

Marina Rodriguez - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 65" - Orthodox

~ 7 finishes in 16 wins

Amanda Lemos - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 65" – Southpaw

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Lemos will need a knockout to win this fight, and I do not think she gets it. Rodriguez is the best striker in the division and quite possibly in women's UFC, and I expect her to use range to pick Lemos apart. She should eclipse the 100 SS mark once again and cruise to another decision win, likely earning her title shot.

UFC Vegas 64 Pick: Rodriguez

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

