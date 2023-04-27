Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 72 Song vs. Simon

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 72 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Hailey Cowan (7-2-0) v. Jamey-Lyn Horth (5-0-0)

Hailey Cowan - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 7 wins

Jamey-Lyn Horth - Height: 5'7" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 Finishes in 5 wins

DFS Perspective: Cowan will attempt to make her UFC debut for the third time in two months after her previous opponents withdrew at the last minute. She should be looking to wrestle early and often. Horth is also making her debut and looks to be the better overall fighter, and has more upside to finish the fight early. I expect her to push the tempo, out-strike Cowan on the feet and eventually work this to the mat for ground-and-pound.

UFC Vegas 72 Pick: Horth

Stephanie Egger (8-3-0) v. Irina Alekseeva (4-1-0)

Stephanie Egger - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

Irina Alekseeva - Height: 5'8" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 2 finishes in 4 wins

DFS Perspective: Alekseeva will make her UFC debut and jump into a fight where she has the edge on the feet but likely nowhere else. Egger is already making her sixth UFC fight and knows she will have a significant advantage on the mat. I expect her to push for takedowns early and eventually find an early submission.

UFC Vegas 72 Pick: Egger

Cody Durden (14-4-1) v. Charles Johnson (13-4-0)

Cody Durden - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

Charles Johnson - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Durden will have a chance in this fight if he is able to take this down to the mat. However, Johnson has elite takedown defense, and I expect him to keep this on the feet and win a close decision or potentially record an early knockout.

UFC Vegas 72 Pick: Johnson

Martin Buday (11-1-0) v. Jake Collier (13-8-0)

Martin Buday - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 11 wins

Jake Collier - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Collier will have the edge in volume and wrestling if he can manage a takedown. Buday is the more technically sound striker and has much more power. I expect a decision to be close, with Buday edging out the win with damage. I would not be surprised if he knocked out Collier in the early going.

UFC Vegas 72 Pick: Buday

Josh Quinlan (6-0-0) v. Trey Waters (7-1-0)

Josh Quinlan - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 6 wins

Trey Waters - Height: 6'5" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Waters has a massive size and reach advantage, but that should be it. He had a solid performance on the Contender Series that ended in a loss but showed off plenty of skill. Unfortunately for him, I expect Quinlan to be better everywhere. Once he solves the issue of the size discrepancy, he should smash Waters.

UFC Vegas 72 Pick: Quinlan

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (20-8-1) v. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-0-0)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 20 wins

Waldo Cortes-Acosta - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Cortes-Acosta has a high upside with his volume and power, but his game is one-dimensional. De Lima can match all but the volume and also has an excellent ground game. If he gets the takedown, he should crush value. However, if he chooses to stand and strike, one of the two is getting knocked out. I expect a solid score to come out of this fight.

UFC Vegas 72 Pick: Rogerio De Lima

Julian Erosa (28-10-0) v. Fernando Padilla (14-4-0)

Julian Erosa - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" - Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 23 finishes in 28 wins

Fernando Padilla - Height: 6'1" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Padilla is another fighter making his debut and has a solid all-around game. He also has good experience, but they are giving him a dog for his first fight. Erosa is also solid everywhere and has fought much better competition. I expect him to win, but this fight could be close if Padilla gets ground control first. A solid DFS score should come out of this fight either way.

UFC Vegas 72 Pick: Erosa

Rodolfo Vieira (8-2-0) v. Cody Brundage (8-3-0)

Rodolfo Vieira - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 8 wins

Cody Brundage - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Brundage has the power to end this at any time, but Vieira has shown a rock-solid chin. I expect Vieira to refrain from toying with fire and to get this to the mat as quickly as possible. From there, he should be able to grapple his way to an early submission.

UFC Vegas 72 Pick: Vieira

Caio Borralho (13-1-0) v. Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5-0)

Caio Borralho - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 75" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 13 wins

Michal Oleksiejczuk - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: For as impressive as Borralho has been in his short UFC career, they are entirely disrespecting Oleksiejczuk. Borralho has solid striking, power, and a scrappy wrestling game. Oleksiejczuk is a sniper with sneaky power when he lands flush. However, his takedown defense has been a glaring weakness, and it is likely how Borralho wins this fight. However, the odds are too far off, and I expect Oleksiejczuk to snipe his way to a finish.

UFC Vegas 72 Pick: Oleksiejczuk

Yadong Song (19-7-1) v. Ricky Simon (20-3-0)

Yadong Song - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 19 wins

Ricky Simon - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: This fight should be an absolute banger between two veterans of the sport. It is a clash of styles, with Song holding the edge on the feet and Simon having an advantage on the mat. This will be another step up for Simon; I think he is ready for it. I expect him to push a ridiculous pace and keep Song controlled for as long as the fight lasts.

UFC Vegas 72 Pick: Simon

