This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

UFC Atlanta: MMA Betting Picks and Odds Insight

The UFC is in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, June 14, for a solid UFC Atlanta card. The main event sees former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman taking on Joaquin Buckley.

Below, I'll share my UFC Atlanta predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Flyweight

Jose Ochoa (7-1) vs Cody Durden (17-7-1)

UFC Atlanta sees a lot of heavy chalk favorites, but one small favorite I like is Jose Ochoa against Cody Durden.

Ochoa is 0-1 in the UFC, as he dropped a decision to Lone'er Kavanagh in his debut despite fighting well. Ochoa has great takedown defense, as he should be able to stuff Durden's takedowns.

On the feet, Ochoa is the better striker and should be able to land the better shots. He has a ton of power and should be able to connect and hurt Durden and get a TKO win here.

UFC Atlanta Bet: Jose Ochoa (-185)

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Cody Garbrandt (14-6) vs Raoni Barcelos (19-5)

For my underdog pick at UFC Atlanta, I'm taking Cody Garbrandt to defeat Raoni Barcelos and pull off the upset win.

Garbrandt hasn't fought since UFC 300 when he was submitted by Deiveson Figueiredo in April of 2024. Although being off for a year is a bit of a concern, I do like this matchup against Barcelos, who is older.

Barcelos is coming off back-to-back wins, but the way he has won is by using his wrestling. Garbrandt has good takedown defense (80 percent) and should be able to keep this fight standing. On the feet, Garbrandt is the much better striker and has the power advantage.

Garbrandt should be able to touch-and-go and land the more damaging shots to edge out a decision win here as the underdog.

UFC Atlanta Bet: Cody Garbrandt (+160)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Mansur Abdul-Malik (8-0) vs Cody Brundage (11-6)

For my prop at UFC Atlanta, I'm taking Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Cody Brundage to go under 1.5 rounds.

Abdul-Malik is a powerful striker, and this fight is set up for him to likely get another early knockout win. However, Brundage also has power, so the safer bet is taking the under here.

Abdul-Malik has gone under 1.5 rounds in five of his last seven fights. Brundage, meanwhile, has gone under 1.5 rounds in three of his last four fights.

Abdul-Malik has a ton of KO power, and I expect him to get the first-round finish here.

UFC Atlanta Bet: Mansur Abdul-Malik & Cody Brundage under 1.5 rounds (-188)

Weight Class: Welterweight & light heavyweight

Joaquin Buckley (21-6) vs Kamaru Usman (20-4)

Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1) vs Paul Craig (17-9-1)

For my parlay at UFC Atlanta, I'm taking Joaquin Buckley and Rodolfo Bellato to get their hands raised.

Buckley takes on Usman in the main event, who's fighting for the first time since October of 2023. Usman is now 38 years old, and how he fares after such a long layoff is a big concern. Buckley fought well against Colby Covington, as he was able to keep the fight standing. Buckley should be able to keep the fight standing and land damaging shots, and I even think he gets a TKO win in the third or fourth round here.

I'm also backing Bellato to beat Craig in the prelim headliner. Craig is moving back up to light heavyweight, but I still don't like his chin to be able to handle the power of Bellato. Bellato is also a good grappler and wrestler, as he'll keep this fight standing and KO Craig here.

UFC Atlanta Bet: Joaquin Buckley & Rodolfo Bellato parlay (-143)

UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC Atlanta card.

