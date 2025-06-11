Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Top DFS Picks and Betting Strategies for UFC Atlanta

The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Atlanta card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

2025 Overall Picks: 161-66-1 ~ Dog Picks 26-19-1

Drake's Bet of the Week: Cody Durden +160

Bet of the Week Record: 10-8-1 +485

DFS Lock of the Week: Ricky Simon - 15-2

Fanduel Captain: Simon/Bellato

Kamaru Usman (20-4-0) v. Joaquin Buckley (21-6-0)

Kamaru Usman

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Switch

Record: 20 wins (9 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 10 decisions)

Elite pressure wrestler with tight top control and stout defense

Coming off a long layoff, says he's refreshed and back to "enjoy it before it's gone"

Joaquin Buckley (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 21 wins (15 KO/TKO, 0 submissions, 6 decisions)

High-level knockout artist, known for highlight-reel finishes

On a six-fight UFC welterweight win streak

DFS Perspective: Usman's wrestling is always a factor, but at this stage of his career, I'm not convinced the motor is still there for five hard rounds of control. Buckley's takedown defense has improved fight over fight, and if he keeps this upright, he'll be the one landing the heavier shots. Over five rounds, that adds up.

UFC Atlanta Pick: Buckley

Rose Namajunas (13-7-0) v. Miranda Maverick (15-5-0)

Rose Namajunas (Mid-range GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 15 wins (2 KO/TKO, 5 submissions, 6 decisions)

Technical striker with crisp footwork, sharp jabs, and dynamic high kicks

Veteran fighter who blends striking with sneaky grappling transitions

Miranda Maverick

Height: 5'3" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15 wins (1 KO/TKO, 7 submissions, 7 decisions)

Well-rounded grappler with strong takedowns and submission skills on the mat

Undefeated inside-the-distance—dangerous if she dictates positioning

DFS Perspective: This is a big step up for Maverick. I expect her to find moments, especially on the ground, but Rose's experience and technical striking should be the difference-maker. Namajunas has seen it all, knows how to control pace and can neutralize grapplers when needed. Maverick's tough, but I think Rose proves to be too much in this one.

UFC Atlanta Pick: Namajunas

Edmen Shahbazyan (14-5-0) v. Andre Petroski (13-3-0)

Edmen Shahbazyan (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14 wins (12 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 1 decision)

Heavy-handed striker with a high finish rate (86% of wins by KO/TKO)

Flashy knockout artist with a solid ground game

Andre Petroski (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Switch

Record: 13 wins (4 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 5 decisions)

Collegiate-level wrestler with solid grappling and a brown belt in BJJ

Durable, well-rounded finisher—six of his wins came by finish in the UFC

DFS Perspective: I'm leaning with Shahbazyan here. He's got wildfire hands and takedown defense that continues to improve. Petroski's grappling is legit, but Shahbazyan's power and finishing instincts may turn this into a striking mismatch. If Edmen lands early, it could be lights-out. If not, Petroski could drag it into grappling range and grind

UFC Atlanta Pick: Shahbazyan

Cody Garbrandt (14-6-0) v. Raoni Barcelos (19-5-0)

Cody Garbrandt

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14 wins (11 KO/TKO, 3 decisions)

Natural striker with fast hands and explosive power, sold with Division II wrestling background

Tempered by ups and downs—can open strong or fizzle under pressure

Raoni Barcelos (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 19 wins (8 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 8 decisions)

Well-rounded with elite wrestling and BJJ black belt pedigree

Effective mix of submissions, takedowns, and striking—not just a one-trick threat

DFS Perspective: I'm siding with Barcelos here. Garbrandt is always live for an early KO, but Barcelos is the more complete fighter with better durability and a far deeper bag. If he can weather the early speed and power, this should start tilting heavily in his favor. Expect him to mix in wrestling, break Garbrandt's rhythm, and take over as the fight goes on.

UFC Atlanta Pick: Barcelos

Cody Brundage (11-6-0) v. Mansur Abdul-Malik (8-0-0)

Cody Brundage

Height: 6′0″ – Reach: 72″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11 wins (6 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 1 decision)

Collegiate wrestling background; durable with solid grappling chops

Inconsistent finishes

Mansur Abdul‑Malik (High-end GPP/Cash option)

Height: 6′2″ – Reach: 79″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8–0, all wins by finish (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Heavy-handed striker with UFC KO of the night, but got dropped early in his UFC debut

Long, powerful boxer with confidence to keep it standing and load up on shots

DFS Perspective: Brundage is durable and has some wrestling, but he's outgunned in this spot. Abdul-Malik has the size, length and striking to make this look one-sided. Brundage has been finished before, and if he can't get this down early, he's going to be a sitting target. I expect Abdul-Malik to keep it standing, pick him apart and eventually put him away.

UFC Atlanta Pick: Abdul-Malik

Alonzo Menfield (16-5-1) v. Oumar Sy (11-3-0)

Alonzo Menifield

Height: 6′0″ – Reach: 76″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16 wins (9 KO/TKO, 4 submission, 3 decisions)

Explosive striker with big early fight power

Durable but can struggle opening up when opponents back him up

Oumar Sy (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 6′4″ – Reach: 83″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11 wins (4 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 3 decisions)

Tall, rangy light heavyweight with elite grappling transitions and finishing instincts

UFC 2–0 with a submission and a decision win, extremely polished all-around

DFS Perspective: This one's clearly Sy's to lose. Menifield brings early power, but he'll be outmatched by Sy's frame, skill set and composure. Sy's range makes him tough to touch, and his grappling polish means there's a real path to control or finish anywhere. I'd expect Sy to pick his spots, mix strikes with a takedown or two and dominate rounds.

UFC Atlanta Pick: Sy

Paul Craig (17-9-1) v. Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1)

Paul Craig (GPP Dart Throw)

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17 wins (4 KO/TKO, 13 submissions)

Trains at Higher Level Martial Arts

Former BAMMA Light Heavyweight Champion

Rodolfo Bellato (High-end GPP/Cash option)

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12 wins (7 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 1 decision)

Trains at KO Squad MMA

Known for explosive striking and finishing ability

DFS Perspective: Bellato's aggressive striking and finishing ability make him a strong GPP play. Craig is dangerous on the ground, but Bellato's power and reach advantage could be the difference if he keeps the fight standing. If Craig can't get it to the mat early, Bellato's pressure might overwhelm him. I favor Bellato's upside in this spot.

UFC Atlanta Pick: Bellato

Michael Chiesa (18-7-0) v. Court McGee (22-13-0)

Michael Chiesa (High-end GPP/Cash option)

Height: 6′1″ – Reach: 75″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 18 wins (12 submissions, 6 decisions)

Elite wrestling base with strong positional control and few strikes absorbed per minute

Recently secured a rear-naked choke finish over Max Griffin, marking his seventh RNC in the UFC

Court McGee

Height: 5′11″ – Reach: 75″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 23 wins (3 KO/TKO, 8 submissions, 11 decisions)

Durable grinder with a TUF background, known for high fight IQ and volume striking

Mixed recent results: a TKO loss to Tim Means, but bounced back with a neck-crank finish on Tim Means

DFS Perspective: I'm backing Chiesa heavily here. He's got the wrestling, submissions and elite control. McGee's a veteran with a big heart, but Chiesa is a cut above in takedowns and grinding. Expect Mike to stuff takedowns, dominate ground position and find himself creeping toward late finishes.

UFC Atlanta Pick: Chiesa

Malcolm Wellmaker (9-0-0) v. Kris Moutinho (14-6-0)

Malcolm Wellmaker (Mid-range GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5′10″ – Reach: 71″ – Stance: Switch

Record: 9 wins (5 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 2 decisions)

Undefeated prospect who made waves with a sub‑2‑minute knockout in his UFC debut

Well-rounded—mixes power with scrambles, looking to prove he's more than a one‑and‑done puncher

Kris Moutinho

Height: 5′7″ – Reach: 68″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 14 wins (6 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 5 decisions)

Fan favorite with granite chin; scrappy, aggressive style keeps fans invested

Returning on short notice, riding five straight finishes on the regional circuit

DFS Perspective: Moutinho's as tough as they come, but he's stepping in on short notice and facing a guy with real power and momentum. Wellmaker's sharp, composed and doesn't waste shots. If he keeps this clean and doesn't brawl for the crowd, he should piece Moutinho up and either get him out of there or dominate wire to wire.

UFC Atlanta Pick: Wellmaker

Cody Durden (17-7-1) v. Jose Ochoa (7-1-0)

Cody Durden

Height: 5′7″ – Reach: 67″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 17 wins (6 KO/TKO, 6 submissions, 5 decisions)

Natural wrestler-turned-striker with solid grappling and positional control

Durable, high-volume fighter who stays busy through all three rounds

Jose Ochoa

Height: 5′7″ – Reach: 67″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 7 wins (6 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Heavy-handed finisher on early pressure; 4 first-round KOs in his career

UFC debut ended in a decision loss

DFS Perspective: I'm backing Durden as the dog. Ochoa has real power, but Durden's wrestling and control give him the edge in the areas that matter most. If Cody can chain takedowns and snowball into control time, he'll rack up points and slow down the power puncher. Ochoa needs a fast KO, but Durden's durability should limit that

UFC Atlanta Pick: Durden

Ricky Simon (21-6-0) v. Cameron Smotherman (12-5-0)

Ricky Simon

Height: 5′6″ – Reach: 69″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21 wins (7 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 10 decisions)

Talented striker with real finishing ability, but also solid wrestling chops

Active pace, tries to overwhelm opponents from bell to bell

Cameron Smotherman

Height: 5′9″ – Reach: 69″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12 wins (6 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 5 decisions)

Young striker with upside, decent finishing rate on regional circuit

UFC record sits at 1–1; showed power and enterprising striking

DFS Perspective: Smotherman can bang, but he hasn't faced someone with this kind of pace and level of execution. Simon's experience and ability to blend wrestling with heavy output should be too much. As long as he keeps pushing forward and mixing in takedowns, he's got a clear path to a decision or late finish.

UFC Atlanta Pick: Simon

Phil Rowe (10-5-0) v. Ange Loosa (10-4-0)

Phil Rowe

Height: 6′3″ – Reach: 80″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10 wins (6 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Heavy-hitting striker with a solid submission game to complement his power

Leads with volume and keeps the pace high, though he can hang back on low-output rounds

Ange Loosa

Height: 5′10″ – Reach: 74″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10 wins (5 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 4 decisions)

Scrappy, well-rounded fighter with solid regional credentials

Strong cardio and technical approach, but lacks a standout weapon in any phase

DFS Perspective: Rowe has the reach and finishing ability, but he can be too inactive and fades under consistent pressure. Loosa has the work rate, durability and fight IQ to make this ugly and win minutes. As long as he stays smart defensively early, he should take over late with volume and cage control. He's a solid underdog DFS option with potential to outwork and outlast Rowe on the cards.

UFC Atlanta Pick: Loosa

Vanessa Demopoulos (11-7-0) v. Jamey-Lyn Horth (7-2-0)

Vanessa Demopoulos

Height: 5′2″ – Reach: 59″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11 wins (1 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 6 decisions)

Natural bantamweight stepping in on short notice up a weight class

Has dropped two straight and struggles to impose rhythm against bigger, faster fighters

Jamey‑Lyn Horth

Height: 5′7″ – Reach: 66″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7 wins (3 KOs, 2 submissions, 2 decisions)

Bigger, rangier, and with a legit striking pedigree in kickboxing

UFC-tested—able to outpoint opponents, handles adversity well

DFS Perspective: I have no faith in Demopoulos here. She's small for the division, took this on short notice and is riding a skid. Horth is bigger and knows how to control pace with her striking and reach. I expect Horth to win all three rounds, mixing jabs and distance kicks to keep Demopoulos uncomfortable. Getting exposure to her is a safe DFS angle with a high floor and solid decision upside.

UFC Atlanta Pick: Horth

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

