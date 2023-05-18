Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 73 Dern vs. Hill

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 73 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Takashi Sato (16-6-0) v. Themba Gorimbo (10-4-0)

Takashi Sato - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

Themba Gorimbo - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 7" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: This lines up as a striker vs. grappler match, with Sato being the striker and Gorimbo being the grappler. Gorimbo only has one fight in the UFC but did not showcase anything impressive. Sato has had multiple fights in the UFC and is currently riding a three-fight losing streak against solid competition. The fight is a toss-up, but I will ride with the dog. If Sato can stuff takedowns, I think he will record a knockout.

UFC Vegas 73 Pick: Sato

Victoria Leonardo (9-4-0) v. Natalia Silva (14-5-1)

Victoria Leonardo - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 64" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

Natalia Silva - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 65" - Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Silva should be better everywhere and control where the fight goes. I expect her to rag-doll Leonardo for 15 minutes if she does not find an early finish.

UFC Vegas 73 Pick: Silva

Chase Hooper (11-3-1) v. Nick Fiore (6-1-0)

Chase Hooper - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 11 wins

Nick Fiore - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this fight to primarily play out on the mat, as both guys love to grapple. They are low-level fighters, but Hooper has faced far better competition and should have the edge everywhere.

UFC Vegas 73 Pick: Hooper

Ilir Latifi (16-8-0) v. Rodrigo Nascimento (9-1-0)

Ilir Latifi - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 10 finishes in 16 wins

Rodrigo Nascimento - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 80" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Unless Latifi lands something flush, I expect Nascimento to have his way with him on the mat. Nascimento should be the one pushing the pace and shooting for takedowns. Once on the mat, it is only a matter of time for him to find a submission or ground-and-pound.

UFC Vegas 73 Pick: Nascimento

Orion Cosce (8-1-0) v. Gilbert Urbina (6-2-0)

Orion Cosce - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

Gilbert Urbina - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: Another pair of guys looking to make a splash in the UFC. I expect most of the fight to take place on the feet, with a takedown mixed in here and there. The fight should remain close, with Cosce more likely to record a finish and Urbina more likely to earn a decision. Urbina has a size advantage and should be able to avoid the power of Cosce with a smart game plan.

UFC Vegas 73 Pick: Urbina

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (14-7-0) v. Vanessa Demopoulos (9-4-0)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 64" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 4 finishes in 14 wins

Vanessa Demopoulos - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 59" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Kowalkiewicz and Demopoulos have similar fight styles, but this fight should come down to the reach advantage of Kowalkiewicz and her experience. Demopoulos has been on an excellent run, winning three in a row, but I believe it comes to an end in this one. Kowalkiewicz is the better striker and can match Demopoulos in wrestling.

UFC Vegas 73 Pick: Kowalkiewicz

Hayisaer Maheshate (9-2-0) v. Slava Borshchev (6-3-0)

Hayisaer Maheshate - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

Slava Borshchev - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: Someone is likely getting knocked out in this fight. Both guys have struggled with wrestling/takedown defense in their recent losses and will happily welcome a striking match. This comes down to who lands something flush first and is likely a must-play for DFS. Maheshate has the cleaner striking and is my pick to win.

UFC Vegas 73 Pick: Maheshate

Michael Johnson (21-18-0) v. Diego Ferreira (17-5-0)

Michael Johnson - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 21 wins

Diego Ferreira - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a 15-minute striking affair unless Ferreira finds an early finish. Ferreira should have a slight edge on the feet and a considerable edge on the mat. Johnson has more UFC fights, but the experience does not seem impactful. Ferreira should be able to end his three-fight losing streak in this one.

UFC Vegas 73 Pick: Ferreira

Andre Fialho (16-6-0) v. Joaquin Buckley (15-6-0)

Andre Fialho - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Miniml wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 16 wins

Joaquin Buckley - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 76" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Both fighters are coming in on two-fight losing steaks and will be eager to return to the win column. This should be 15 minutes of striking unless someone finds a knockout. Buckley throws more volume, has the better striking defense, and should win this fight.

UFC Vegas 73 Pick: Buckley

Emily Ducote (12-7-0) v. Lupita Godinez (9-3-0)

Emily Ducote - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 63" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

Lupita Godinez - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 61" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 2 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Ducote will have a significant edge on the feet with volume and power, while Loopy will have a considerable edge on the mat. If Loopy can successfully mix in takedowns, she should be able to keep Ducote controlled on the mat while mixing in submission attempts. Ducote will need to strike from a distance, which would result in a low score for DFS. Loopy is the play.

UFC Vegas 73 Pick: Godinez

Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3-0) v. Anthony Hernandez (10-2-0)

Edmen Shahbazyan - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 12 wins

Anthony Hernandez - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: While both fighters have similar styles, Hernandez is better everywhere and more likely to push a fast pace with high pressure. However, they are both dangerous and could end the fight at any time on the feet or mat. Hernandez is the fighter with the better track record and is the play, but an early finish by Shahbazyan would yield a score that crushes value.

UFC Vegas 73 Pick: Hernandez

Mackenzie Dern (12-3-0) v. Angela Hill (15-12-0)

Mackenzie Dern - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 63" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

Angela Hill - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 64" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a fun main event. Both ladies have a path to victory. Dern is an elite grappler and will look to do that for five rounds or until she finds a submission. Hill is a high-volume striker and has the opportunity to piece Dern up for five rounds. Whoever can implement their game plan better is going to smash value.

UFC Vegas 73 Pick: Dern

For more MMA DFS-specific content, check out our UFC Vegas 73 DraftKings preview, or test your favorite combinations of fighters on our DFS MMA Lineup Optimizer.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.