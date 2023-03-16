MMA DFS
Fight IQ: UFC 286 Preview, Edwards vs. Usman 3

Written by 
Christopher Olson 
March 16, 2023

This article is part of our Fight IQ series.

The UFC 286 Fight IQ Preview is LIVE! Tune in at 10:00 PM EST on Friday, March 17, as Shaun and Joe rejoin Chris for a complete breakdown of the event on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. A thunderous head kick late in Round 5 from Leon Edwards not only shattered Kamaru Usman's aura of invincibility but also cost him his welterweight title. This sets the stage for an intriguing trilogy fight after Usman notched a decision victory in their first bout in 2015. That bout will be proceeded by what promises to be an absolute barnburner, as the Human Highlight Justin Gaethje takes on fast-rising prospect Rafael Fiziev. Make sure to join the boys in LIVE CHAT to have all your questions answered.

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about  DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@Sniper_DFS: The host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." @Sniper_DFS also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army. The Sniper is a 6x DraftKings Qualifier.

Christopher Olson
Christopher Olson writes DFS articles and blogs for a variety of sports including MLB, NFL and MMA. Follow him on Twitter @RealChrisOlson
