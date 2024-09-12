MMA DFS
MMA Expert Picks: UFC 306 (Noche UFC) Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
Published on September 12, 2024

This article is part of our DraftKings MMA series.

UFC 306 is set to make history as the first sporting event to take place at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Headlining the card is fan-favorite Sean O'Malley, while Alexa Grasso also defends her belt against one of the greatest female fighters of all-time in Valentina Shevchenko.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for betting or fantasy-specific breakdowns of these fights, check out the following articles on RotoWire:

UFC 306 DraftKings Preview
UFC 306 Betting Preview
UFC 306 Fight by Fight Breakdowns
UFC 306 Multi-Site DFS Preview

We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC 305 odds from every major sportsbook.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Sean O'Malley (-135) vs.
Merab Dvalishvili (+110)

Bantamweight
Championship

DvalishviliDvalishviliDvalishvili
(C) Alexa Grasso (-130) vs.
Valentina Shevchenko (+110)

Women's
Flyweight
Championship

ShevchenkoGrassoShevchenko
Brian Ortega (+150) vs.
Diego Lopes (-180)

Featherweight

OrtegaLopesLopes
Daniel Zellhuber (-225) vs.
Esteban Ribovics (+185)

Lightweight

ZellhuberZellhuberRibovics
Ronaldo Rodriguez (-130) vs.
Ode Osbourne (+110)

Flyweight

RodriguezOsbourneOsbourne
     
UFC 306 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2024 RECORD 30-923-1622-17
2024 PERCENTAGE .769.590.564
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  311-188315-184 248-197
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .623.631.557

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
(C) Sean O'Malley (-135) vs.
Merab Dvalishvili (+110)

Bantamweight
Championship

DvalishviliO'MalleyDvalishvili
(C) Alexa Grasso (-130) vs.
Valentina Shevchenko (+110)

Women's
Flyweight
Championship

ShevchenkoGrassoShevchenko
Brian Ortega (+150) vs.
Diego Lopes (-180)

Featherweight

LopesLopesLopes
Daniel Zellhuber (-225) vs.
Esteban Ribovics (+185)

Lightweight

RibovicsZellhuberZellhuber
Ronaldo Rodriguez (-130) vs.
Ode Osbourne (+110)

Flyweight

RodriguezRodriguezRodriguez
     
UFC 306 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2024 RECORD 19-2023-1626-13
2024 PERCENTAGE .487.590.667
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 243-155146-80118-80
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .611.646.596

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
