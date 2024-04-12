MMA Betting
RotoWire MMA Expert Picks: UFC 300 Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
Published on April 12, 2024

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

Three belts are on the line at UFC 300 on Saturday, arguably the event of the year, with the card stacked top to bottom with fights all capable of headlining any Fight Night card. Check out how the RotoWire MMA team sees these matchups going down.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings UFC 300 preview courtesy of Jon Litterine. We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Alex Pereira (-130) vs.
Jamahal Hill (+110)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

PereiraPereiraPereira
(C) Zhang Weili (-485) vs.
Yan Xiaonan (+370)

Women's
Strawweight
Championship

ZhangZhangZhang
Justin Gaethje (-160) vs.
Max Holloway (+135)

BMF
Championship

GaethjeGaethjeHolloway
Charles Oliveira (+185) vs.
Arman Tsarukyan (-225)

Lightweight

TsarukyanOliveiraTsarukyan
Bo Nickal (-2100) vs.
Cody Brundage (+1100)

Middleweight

NickalNickalBrundage
     
     
UFC 300 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2024 RECORD 13-25-105-10
2024 PERCENTAGE .867.333.333
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  294-181297-178 233-193
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .619.625.547

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
(C) Alex Pereira (-130) vs.
Jamahal Hill (+110)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

HillHillPereira
(C) Zhang Weili (-485) vs.
Yan Xiaonan (+370)

Women's
Strawweight
Championship

ZhangZhangZhang
Justin Gaethje (-160) vs.
Max Holloway (+135)

BMF
Championship

GaethjeGaethjeHolloway
Charles Oliveira (+185) vs.
Arman Tsarukyan (-225)

Lightweight

TsarukyanTsarukyanOliveira
Bo Nickal (-2100) vs.
Cody Brundage (+1100)

Middleweight

NickalNickalNickal
     
     
UFC 300 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2024 RECORD 6-99-69-6
2024 PERCENTAGE .400.600.600
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 230-144132-70101-73
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .615.653.580

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
