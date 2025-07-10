The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Nashville card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Betting Strategies for UFC Nashville

2025 Overall Picks: 185-77-1 ~ Dog Picks 29-22-1

Drake's Bet of the Week: Jake Matthews +130

Bet of the Week Record: 13-8-1 +1143

DFS Lock of the Week: Tallison Teixiera - 18-2

Fanduel Captain: Teixiera

Tallison Teixeira (8-0-0) v. Derrick Lewis (28-12-0)

Tallison Teixeira

Height: 6′7″ – Reach: 83″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8 wins (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Massive young athlete with knockout power and a highlight-reel clinch game

Finished every pro opponent inside five minutes and looked sharp in UFC debut

Derrick Lewis

Height: 6′3″ – Reach: 79″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 28 wins (23 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 4 decisions), UFC's all-time knockout king

Devastating power

Veteran force, but chin and cardio have flashed cracks in longer battles

DFS Perspective: Teixeira has the size, speed and finishing ferocity to control this early, especially if he keeps it in the clinch and lands elbows the way he did in his debut. However, Lewis is always live -- one clean shot, and the lights go out. Lewis could shock us, but this is Teixeira's time to prove he's the real next thing at heavyweight.

UFC Nashville Pick: Teixeira

Stephen Thompson (17-8-1) v. Gabriel Bonfim (17-1-0)

Stephen Thompson

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17 wins (8 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 8 decisions)

Elite striker with slick footwork and distance control

Struggles significantly when forced to grapple or defend takedowns

Gabriel Bonfim

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15 wins (3 KO/TKO, 13 submissions, 1 decision)

Strong submission game with relentless pressure and chaining

Physically powerful with a clear path to control fights on the mat

DFS Perspective: Thompson has always struggled against grappling-heavy opponents, and this matchup doesn't do him any favors. Bonfim is aggressive, strong and wastes no time closing distance and hunting submissions. If he gets his hands on Thompson early, this could get lopsided fast. Thompson's striking can still keep things interesting on the feet, but the grappling edge here is massive. Bonfim should have his way if he sticks to the game plan.

UFC Nashville Pick: Bonfim

Calvin Kattar (23-9-0) v. Steve Garcia (17-5-0)

Calvin Kattar

Height: 5′11″ – Reach: 72″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 23 wins (10 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 10 decisions)

Technical striker with excellent boxing, sharp leg kicks, and veteran fight IQ

On a four-fight losing skid, he has looked more deflated and slow after each outing

Steve Garcia

Height: 6′0″ – Reach: 75″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 17 wins (14 KO/TKO, 3 decisions)

Heavy-handed finisher riding a five-fight win streak, all by KO/TKO

Power puncher with finishing upside

DFS Perspective: Kattar's sharp on the feet and still packs pop, but that losing streak and deflated energy is real. Garcia comes in on a tear -- hungry, heavy-handed and dynamic. If he lands clean, this could be lights out. I see Garcia breaking through pressure, catching Kattar early and ending this fight.

UFC Nashville Pick: Garcia

Nate Landwehr (18-6-0) v. Morgan Charriere (20-11-1)

Nate Landwehr

Height: 5′9″ – Reach: 72″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18 wins (9 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 7 decisions)

Fearless brawler with unorthodox aggression and highlight-reel output

Tough as nails - rarely gets finished, but can be pressured and slowed down

Morgan Charriere

Height: 5′8″ – Reach: 69″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 20 wins (12 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 5 decisions)

Technical striker who mixes knockout power with deceptive grappling

UFC-tested, durable, and disciplined

DFS Perspective: Landwehr will bring the fire and volume early, but Charrière is more polished without sacrificing power. He's got a cleaner striking blend and can defuse Nate's aggression, then counter with precision. If the fight hits the mat, Charrière's grappling instincts give him another edge. Tactically, I expect Charriere to frustrate Landwehr, pick his spots and deal damage while avoiding chaos.

UFC Nashville Pick: Charriere

Vitor Petrino (11-2-0) v. Austen Lane (13-6-0)

Vitor Petrino

Height: 6′2″ – Reach: 77″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11 wins (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 3 decisions)

Explosive striker with knockout power and growing technical polish

Well-rounded and can fight anywhere

Austen Lane

Height: 6′6″ – Reach: 80″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13 wins (11 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 1 decision),

Athletic, heavy-handed former NFL defensive end turned MMA fighter

Heavy reliance on power - chin and conditioning have been shaky in later rounds

DFS Perspective: Lane's power and size are real, but Petrino is the sharper, more technical fighter; he's already proven he can finish in multiple ways in the UFC. Lane can land bombs, but if Petrino stays composed and uses his wrestling and pace, he'll break down Lane over time.

UFC Nashville Pick: Petrino

Junior Tafa (6-3-0) v. Tuco Tokkos (10-5-0)

Junior Tafa

Height: 6′3″ – Reach: 75″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 6 wins (6 KO/TKO)

Heavy-hitting heavyweight known as "The Juggernaut"

Never goes to decision

Tuco Tokkos

Height: 6′4″ – Reach: 76″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10 wins (6 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 2 decisions)

Finisher with KO power and solid ground game

UFC resume is shaky, losing both fights

DFS Perspective: This isn't a fight I'm rushing to back either side in. Both guys are wild, unrefined and likely fighting for a roster spot. Tafa has at least shown some power and limited success in the Octagon, so he gets the edge on paper, but I think this is a good spot to attack with Tokkos. If Tokkos can force Tafa to the mat, this could be over quickly. Getting to shares of both fighters would be wise.

UFC Nashville Pick: Tokkos

Max Griffin (20-11-0) v. Chris Curtis 31-12-0)

Max Griffin

Height: 5′11″ – Reach: 76″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18 wins (9 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 9 decisions)

Smooth boxer-wrestler hybrid with good technical striking

Durable and steady but generally low-volume

Chris Curtis

Height: 5′10″ – Reach: 75″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 19 wins (15 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 13 decisions)

Heavy-handed striker with good power and forward pressure

Brings more volume and physicality than Griffin

DFS Perspective: This one's shaping up to be a 15-minute striking affair -- and likely one of the lower-scoring DFS matchups. I expect it to go the distance, with Curtis edging Griffin on volume and power. Griffin has clean technique and defense, but Curtis is more aggressive and will be the busier fighter.

UFC Nashville Pick: Curtis

Chidi Njokuani (25-10-0) v. Jake Matthews (21-7-0)

Chidi Njokuani

Height: 6′3″ – Reach: 80″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 24 wins (15 KO/TKO, 1 submissions, 9 decisions)

Power striker with serious one-shot knockout upside

Can get careless on the feet, leaving himself open for counters

Jake Matthews

Height: 5′11″ – Reach: 73″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21 wins (5 KO/TKO, 8 submissions, 8 decisions)

Veteran technician with solid wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and fight IQ

Smart fighter who adjusts mid-fight and usually avoids getting KO'd

DFS Perspective: Both fighters have real paths to victory. Njokuani has the power to end this with one punch, but Matthews' experience, discipline and technical game give him the edge. I like him to weather the early storm, neutralize Chidi's power and grind his way to a decision or late finish.

UFC Nashville Pick: Matthews

Lauren Murphy (16-6-0) v. Eduarda Moura (11-1-0)

Lauren Murphy

Height: 5′5″ – Reach: 67″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16 wins (8 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 7 decisions)

UFC veteran nearing 42, known for grit and cardio, but can slow down late

Looks like this could be her final fight – limited gas and physical decline possible

Eduarda Moura

Height: 5′6″ – Reach: 67″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11 wins (4 KO/TKO, 5 submissions, 2 decisions)

Explosive young talent with a 100% finish rate in UFC

Riding momentum after a recent decision win, highly active and aggressive

DFS Perspective: Moura should dominate this one from bell to bell. Murphy is a tough vet, but age and decline loom; she's at her physical peak no more. Moura is stronger, fiendish everywhere and rolling with confidence right now. She'll be faster, more powerful and stick to her game plan without mercy. I expect full control, volume and likely a finish.

UFC Nashville Pick: Moura

Kennedy Nzechukwu

Height: 6′5″ – Reach: 83″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 14 wins (10 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 3 decisions)

Heavy-handed counter-puncher who's flashed highlight-reel power since moving to heavyweight

Still a bit raw and can get careless under pressure

Valter Walker

Height: 6′6″ – Reach: 78″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13 wins (6 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 4 decisions)

Well-rounded heavyweight with a sturdy takedown offense and evolving striking

Still developing at this level, but heavy-handed and physically strong

DFS Perspective: Nzechukwu gets the edge on reach, power and experience in big moments, but Walker has youth, volume and a real submission threat if he turns this into a grappling match. I'm leaning Nzechukwu for his raw knockout upside, but Walker's takedown ability means there's a real "what if" here. If Walker chains takedowns, he could limit Nzechukwu's power. Still, I trust Nzechukwu to land a big counter and find a finish.

UFC Nashville Pick: Nzechukwu

Mitch Ramirez (8-2-0) v. Mike Davis 11-3-0)

Mitch Ramirez

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8 wins (5 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 1 decision)

Explosive one-punch finisher with high finishing rate

Durable enough to push pace, but can get cracked in exchanges -

Mike Davis