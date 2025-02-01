How Missouri Bettors Can Legally Wager on the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, but for Missouri bettors there are no legal in-state options yet as Missouri betting apps won't go live until later this year.

So, are fans in the Show-Me-State out of luck? Not if they live near the border, as they still have the option of crossing the bridge in Kansas City or St. Louis and going into Kansas or Illinois to sign up and place wagers. Bettors can also cross into Iowa, Kentucky and Tennessee to make their bets.

All of those states will have similar offers to the ones we expect players will be able to grab once Missouri sportsbook promos are live this year. These offers include guaranteed bonus bets, bet-and-win offers and first-bet bonuses.

Among the markets available are point spread, moneyline, totals and player props such as Super Bowl MVP odds. If you cross into a legal state, you can place wagers on those odds at legal and licensed sports betting apps.

Signing Up to Bet Online Is Easy

No matter which legal state you travel to, getting started with sports betting sites couldn't be easier. The entire process takes just a few short minutes to complete, and bettors are able to use these online sportsbooks in any state that has legal online sports betting once they complete registration.

To grab the various sportsbook promos that each operator provides new players, follow these steps to gain unlimited access. Bookmark this page for easy access to the latest offers.

Click on any of the BET NOW links located in this article to begin your registration for a new account; if there is a specific promo code needed to unlock the welcome bonus offer, make sure it's entered (it should be auto filled) Create your new account by providing the online sportsbook of your choice with your name, email, address, phone number and any other information required to prove your identity Verify that you are at least 21 years old; geolocation software will verify you are in a legal state to place wagers Complete your registration and make a qualifying first deposit, which ranges between $5 and $10 at most sites

Sites will require a qualifying wager to trigger your welcome bonus. It's important to read the terms and conditions so you can maximize your welcome bonus offer. For instance, players who register with the BetMGM bonus code ROTO2BRP1500 will earn a first-bet bonus up to $1,500, meaning the initial wager they place earns cash profit with a win or matching bonus bets back with a loss. You'll also get $50 in rewards points that you can use on bonus bets, merchandise and more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 is similar; it delivers a bonus bet refund up to $1,059 if your first bet loses.

Missouri Betting Goes Live in 2025 & Will be Available for Super Bowl 60

Missouri bettors will be able to wager on Super Bowl 60 from the comfort of their homes, as residents voted to legalize online sports betting in last November's election. The Missouri Gaming Commission has not yet distributed licenses to operators to launch. We expect that to happen sometime in 2025 – could Kansas City being shooting for a four-peat?

When it does go live, we anticipate even more attractive welcome offers for the launch from the BetMGM Missouri bonus code and the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code. Bettors should also be on the lookout for the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo, and there could be guaranteed bonus bets from the DraftKings Missouri promo code and the FanDuel Missouri promo code.

Until then, bordering states provide an opportunity for new players to legally place wagers on the different Super Bowl odds available at the industry's leading operators. Take advantage of that opportunity, and make sure to check out the 7 most popular Super Bowl wagers you can bet on.

