NASCAR DFS Trucks: Wright Brand 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Wright Brand 250

Location: North Wilkesboro, N.C.

Course: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Format: 0.63-mile oval

Laps: 250

NASCAR Trucks Wright Brand 250 Race Preview

A week after Ross Chastain used an overtime restart to claim the win at Darlington, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the second time in as many season and third time in series history. Another Cup Series regular won this race last season, and this will only be the second time the series has visited the track since 1996. While everything was relatively new last year, the teams have at least one past visit to base their decisions on. Corey Heim was the driver that started on pole in that race, and he led 75 laps before Kyle Larson made his way to the front to lead 138 of the last 151 laps for the win. Six of 10 playoff spots remain to be claimed by drivers yet to win this season, and the contenders will have to battle with Chastain again as he seeks to win back-to-back series races. Seven chances remain for series regulars to get the job done, capturing the checkered flag to book their spot among the playoff contenders.

Key Stats at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Number of races: 3

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 1

Winners from top-10 starters: 2

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 96.126 mph

Previous North Wilkesboro Winners

2023 - Kyle Larson

1996 - Mark Martin

1995 - Mike Bliss

North Wilkesboro Speedway is a historic short oval with a freshly repaved surface that favors vehicles starting up front. Despite the many cautions in last years visit to the track, the winner started inside the top 10 and only five drivers led in the 252 laps run. Gone is the abrasive surface, which leaves the track's most unique feature, its uphill and downhill slopes on the front and back straights. There is a 14-foot elevation difference between each end, which adds a slight nuance to corner entry speeds at opposing ends of the circuit. The track's new surface should not be as hard on tires, which makes many of last season's learning's moot. Teams will be closely monitoring the wear tires throughout a fuel run, but the new surface may place an even greater emphasis on track position this time. North Wilkesboro is an old, but new again, short track where starting and staying up front by not making mistakes will make the difference between a successful night or a frustrating one.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Wright Brand 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Ross Chastain - $11,500

Christian Eckes - $10,800

Corey Heim - $10,500

Aric Almirola - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Sammy Smith - $9,800

Ty Majeski - $9,500

Nick Sanchez - $9,200

Rajah Caruth - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ben Rhodes - $8,700

Taylor Gray - $8,500

Matt Crafton - $8,200

Tyler Ankrum - $8,100

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Stewart Friesen - $7,800

Ty Dillon - $7,000

Dean Thompson - $6,600

Daniel Dye - $6,200

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Wright Brand 250

Corey Heim - $10,500

Aric Almirola - $10,000

Grant Enfinger - $8,000

Stewart Friesen - $7,800

Ty Dillon - $7,000

Daniel Dye - $6,200

With three finishes of first or second in the last five series races, Corey Heim is making his championship intentions known. He led 75 laps at North Wilkesboro last season from pole but slipped back to the sixth finishing spot. He won the first stage here last season and should be one of the top contenders Saturday afternoon. Aric Almirola may rise to the top of fantasy selections as well. This week's race will be his first series start since 2012, but he already made five Xfinity starts this season, netting a short-track win at Martinsville and two other top-fives. Almirola narrowly missed advancing to last year's Cup Series All-Star Race when he finished third in the Open. Fantasy players should expect a top performance from him this week despite being away from this series for several years. Another veteran worth a look is Grant Enfinger. He started seventh and finished 10th in this race last season and sits just five points out of the playoff positions. He finished 16th or better in three of the last five races, too.

Stewart Friesen has been moving up the points standings with two top-15 finishes from the last three races. He had a slow start to 2024 but might be finding his sea legs now. Friesen was a rare case of being able to move forward through traffic at North Wilkesboro last season having finished 13th despite starting 33rd. Ty Dillon grabbed his first top-10 finish of the year a week ago at Darlington. He said afterward that he and the team have learned a lot the past two weeks and expect to build on their Darlington success. He raced last season at North Wilkesboro in the Cup Series, finishing eighth in the Open. Finally, Daniel Dye's run of top-10 finishes ended at Darlington with a 23rd-place result. However, he ran this race last season and finished 14th in a confident outing. It would be reasonable to expect that again, or potentially even a top-10, this weekend.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.