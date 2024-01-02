Fantasy NASCAR
NASCAR Draft Kit: 2024 Driver Projections

Written by 
Mark Taylor
January 2, 2024

This article is part of our NASCAR Draft Kit series.

The following are our driver projections for the 2024 season.

Click column headings to sort.

RANKDRIVERWINSPOLESLAPS LEDTOP 5TOP 10
1Kyle Larson431,1781520
2William Byron549281420
3Ryan Blaney306591018
4Denny Hamlin348271419
5Christopher Bell255981018
6Chase Elliott227871017
7Joey Logano224951117
8Kyle Busch214451017
9Tyler Reddick22435916
10Martin Truex Jr.23621816
11Ross Chastain21419915
12Chris Buescher21279815
13Brad Keselowski11389715
14Ty Gibbs11224613
15Alex Bowman11118511
16Bubba Wallace11218510
17Austin Cindric01179611
18Chase Briscoe0010849
19Michael McDowell1010538
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.016939
21Daniel Suarez014948
22Josh Berry012428
23Erik Jones002916
24Austin Dillon004716
25Noah Gragson002515
26Ryan Preece002815
27John Hunter Nemechek003616
28Corey Lajoie005614
29Todd Gilliland001714
30Harrison Burton002103
31Daniel Hemric00603
32Ty Dillon001501
33Justin Haley001201
34Zane Smith00901
35Carson Hocevar001100
36J.J. Yeley00500
37AJ Allmendinger002902
38Shane van Gisbergen002702
39Jimmie Johnson00000
40David Ragan00001

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
Taylor is RotoWire's senior NASCAR writer. A nine-time FSWA finalist, Taylor was named the Racing Writer of the Year in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2017. He is also a military historian, focused specifically on World War II and the U.S. Navy's efforts in the Pacific.
