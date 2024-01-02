NASCAR Draft Kit: 2024 Driver Projections

This article is part of our NASCAR Draft Kit series.
The following are our driver projections for the 2024 season.
Click column headings to sort.
|RANK
|DRIVER
|WINS
|POLES
|LAPS LED
|TOP 5
|TOP 10
|1
|Kyle Larson
|4
|3
|1,178
|15
|20
|2
|William Byron
|5
|4
|928
|14
|20
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|3
|0
|659
|10
|18
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|4
|827
|14
|19
|5
|Christopher Bell
|2
|5
|598
|10
|18
|6
|Chase Elliott
|2
|2
|787
|10
|17
|7
|Joey Logano
|2
|2
|495
|11
|17
|8
|Kyle Busch
|2
|1
|445
|10
|17
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|2
|2
|435
|9
|16
|10
|Martin Truex Jr.
|2
|3
|621
|8
|16
|11
|Ross Chastain
|2
|1
|419
|9
|15
|12
|Chris Buescher
|2
|1
|279
|8
|15
|13
|Brad Keselowski
|1
|1
|389
|7
|15
|14
|Ty Gibbs
|1
|1
|224
|6
|13
|15
|Alex Bowman
|1
|1
|118
|5
|11
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|1
|1
|218
|5
|10
|17
|Austin Cindric
|0
|1
|179
|6
|11
|18
|Chase Briscoe
|0
|0
|108
|4
|9
|19
|Michael McDowell
|1
|0
|105
|3
|8
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0
|1
|69
|3
|9
|21
|Daniel Suarez
|0
|1
|49
|4
|8
|22
|Josh Berry
|0
|1
|24
|2
|8
|23
|Erik Jones
|0
|0
|29
|1
|6
|24
|Austin Dillon
|0
|0
|47
|1
|6
|25
|Noah Gragson
|0
|0
|25
|1
|5
|26
|Ryan Preece
|0
|0
|28
|1
|5
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|0
|0
|36
|1
|6
|28
|Corey Lajoie
|0
|0
|56
|1
|4
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|0
|0
|17
|1
|4
|30
|Harrison Burton
|0
|0
|21
|0
|3
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3
|32
|Ty Dillon
|0
|0
|15
|0
|1
|33
|Justin Haley
|0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|34
|Zane Smith
|0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|35
|Carson Hocevar
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|36
|J.J. Yeley
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|37
|AJ Allmendinger
|0
|0
|29
|0
|2
|38
|Shane van Gisbergen
|0
|0
|27
|0
|2
|39
|Jimmie Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|David Ragan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
