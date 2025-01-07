Fantasy NASCAR
NASCAR Draft Kit: Final 2024 Loop Stats

Written by 
Mark Taylor
Published on January 7, 2025

This article is part of our NASCAR Draft Kit series.

The following are last season's final loop stats.

Click the headings to sort.

DriverAvg. StartAvg. FinishPass Diff.%Laps Top 15Fastest Laps%Laps LedLaps LedDriver RatingCup Points
Joey Logano11.516.9-8863.51974.341485.75040
Ryan Blaney13.115.423169.44715.956790.15035
William Byron9.113.111873.03273.735792.55034
Tyler Reddick10.313.516262.24566.259790.45031
Christopher Bell11.312.111768.870411.7113196.02412
Kyle Larson9.012.245177.762818.01699101.22378
Chase Elliott11.411.520174.83584.443193.12342
Denny Hamlin11.813.413678.15709.794392.22328
Alex Bowman14.114.66359.51560.65981.32318
Martin Truex Jr.12.117.011764.14465.755585.72257
Austin Cindric15.120.1-15934.21002.625668.82247
Daniel Suarez21.018.110731.31152.220964.62226
Brad Keselowski19.115.633253.22753.331879.02208
Chase Briscoe15.518.5-16246.01590.44370.02184
Ty Gibbs11.717.9-12157.72954.140081.42169
Harrison Burton24.325.8-32212.9620.11349.52122
Chris Buescher18.614.111048.92132.220980.4930
Bubba Wallace15.115.3-2161.31841.413978.6878
Ross Chastain15.914.87660.31843.231183.6852
Kyle Busch16.918.52240.71982.422975.1766
Carson Hocevar20.318.2-3128.21270.21664.2686
Todd Gilliland22.021.3-21933.01131.313064.3630
Michael McDowell14.921.8-30638.11722.625668.3624
Noah Gragson21.419.8-834.3940.11363.3612
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.25.522.53221.8790.32858.2590
Ryan Preece25.720.616630.11070.0258.7584
Josh Berry19.922.4-19542.61721.09664.1579
Erik Jones27.022.88016.91040.0052.5516
Daniel Hemric27.023.3-7610.8660.21550.4515
Zane Smith26.023.4-2309.5780.0351.5505

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mark Taylor
Taylor is RotoWire's senior NASCAR writer. A nine-time FSWA finalist, Taylor was named the Racing Writer of the Year in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2017. He is also a military historian, focused specifically on World War II and the U.S. Navy's efforts in the Pacific.
