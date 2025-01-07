NASCAR Draft Kit: Final 2024 Loop Stats

This article is part of our NASCAR Draft Kit series.
The following are last season's final loop stats.
Click the headings to sort.
|Driver
|Avg. Start
|Avg. Finish
|Pass Diff.
|%Laps Top 15
|Fastest Laps
|%Laps Led
|Laps Led
|Driver Rating
|Cup Points
|Joey Logano
|11.5
|16.9
|-88
|63.5
|197
|4.3
|414
|85.7
|5040
|Ryan Blaney
|13.1
|15.4
|231
|69.4
|471
|5.9
|567
|90.1
|5035
|William Byron
|9.1
|13.1
|118
|73.0
|327
|3.7
|357
|92.5
|5034
|Tyler Reddick
|10.3
|13.5
|162
|62.2
|456
|6.2
|597
|90.4
|5031
|Christopher Bell
|11.3
|12.1
|117
|68.8
|704
|11.7
|1131
|96.0
|2412
|Kyle Larson
|9.0
|12.2
|451
|77.7
|628
|18.0
|1699
|101.2
|2378
|Chase Elliott
|11.4
|11.5
|201
|74.8
|358
|4.4
|431
|93.1
|2342
|Denny Hamlin
|11.8
|13.4
|136
|78.1
|570
|9.7
|943
|92.2
|2328
|Alex Bowman
|14.1
|14.6
|63
|59.5
|156
|0.6
|59
|81.3
|2318
|Martin Truex Jr.
|12.1
|17.0
|117
|64.1
|446
|5.7
|555
|85.7
|2257
|Austin Cindric
|15.1
|20.1
|-159
|34.2
|100
|2.6
|256
|68.8
|2247
|Daniel Suarez
|21.0
|18.1
|107
|31.3
|115
|2.2
|209
|64.6
|2226
|Brad Keselowski
|19.1
|15.6
|332
|53.2
|275
|3.3
|318
|79.0
|2208
|Chase Briscoe
|15.5
|18.5
|-162
|46.0
|159
|0.4
|43
|70.0
|2184
|Ty Gibbs
|11.7
|17.9
|-121
|57.7
|295
|4.1
|400
|81.4
|2169
|Harrison Burton
|24.3
|25.8
|-322
|12.9
|62
|0.1
|13
|49.5
|2122
|Chris Buescher
|18.6
|14.1
|110
|48.9
|213
|2.2
|209
|80.4
|930
|Bubba Wallace
|15.1
|15.3
|-21
|61.3
|184
|1.4
|139
|78.6
|878
|Ross Chastain
|15.9
|14.8
|76
|60.3
|184
|3.2
|311
|83.6
|852
|Kyle Busch
|16.9
|18.5
|22
|40.7
|198
|2.4
|229
|75.1
|766
|Carson Hocevar
|20.3
|18.2
|-31
|28.2
|127
|0.2
|16
|64.2
|686
|Todd Gilliland
|22.0
|21.3
|-219
|33.0
|113
|1.3
|130
|64.3
|630
|Michael McDowell
|14.9
|21.8
|-306
|38.1
|172
|2.6
|256
|68.3
|624
|Noah Gragson
|21.4
|19.8
|-8
|34.3
|94
|0.1
|13
|63.3
|612
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|25.5
|22.5
|32
|21.8
|79
|0.3
|28
|58.2
|590
|Ryan Preece
|25.7
|20.6
|166
|30.1
|107
|0.0
|2
|58.7
|584
|Josh Berry
|19.9
|22.4
|-195
|42.6
|172
|1.0
|96
|64.1
|579
|Erik Jones
|27.0
|22.8
|80
|16.9
|104
|0.0
|0
|52.5
|516
|Daniel Hemric
|27.0
|23.3
|-76
|10.8
|66
|0.2
|15
|50.4
|515
|Zane Smith
|26.0
|23.4
|-230
|9.5
|78
|0.0
|3
|51.5
|505
