NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Alsco Uniforms 300

Alsco Uniforms 300

A big weekend of motorsports throughout the country and we have you covered with the Xfinity Series at Charlotte on Saturday. It has been a fun start to the year so far and this weekend, we get some Cup regulars in Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs coming over to battle it out with the Xfinity drivers.

Previous 10 Charlotte Winners w/ Starting Position

2022 - Josh Berry (4th)

2021 - Ty Gibbs (8th)

2020 - Kyle Busch (18th)

2019 - Tyler Reddick (3rd)

2018 - Brad Keselowski (1st)

2017 fall - Alex Bowman (4th)

2017 spring - Ryan Blaney (3rd)

2016 fall - Joey Logano (3rd)

2016 spring - Denny Hamlin (3rd)

2015 fall - Austin Dillon (1st)

Looking at Xfinity history here in Charlotte, we are looking for at least two, maybe three dominators in our lineups this weekend. We have had a long line of top drivers winning here in this series, with all but one over the last ten races being current Cup regulars in 2023. Experience has always been a big factor at this track and I will prioritize that even more than normal this week.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Alsco Uniforms 300 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Ty Gibbs - $11,500

John Hunter Nemechek - $10,800

Justin Allgaier - $10,400

Cole Custer - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Josh Berry - $9,800

Sammy Smith - $9,500

Austin Hill - $9,200

Sam Mayer - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Chandler Smith - $8,800

Brandon Jones - $8,600

Sheldon Creed - $8,400

Riley Herbst - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Daniel Hemric - $7,900

Brett Moffitt - $7,700

Jeb Burton - $6,900

Ryan Ellis - $5,900

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Alsco Uniforms 300



Ty Gibbs - $11,500

Josh Berry - $9,800

Daniel Hemric - $7,900

Brett Moffitt - $7,700

Jeb Burton - $6,900

Ryan Ellis - $5,900

Ty Gibbs has a first and second in his two Xfinity starts at Charlotte and I prefer the $2,000 discount to him from Kyle Busch on this slate. I think he will be fast and hungry to knock off a win coming back down to the Xfinity Series this week. Josh Berry was your winner here in 2022 and just continues to prove how good of a driver he is in any race car. I love the price tag of under $10k as my second dominator. Daniel Hemric is just too low priced again here at sub $8,000. He has a good history here and I look for him to build on that with another strong run. Brett Moffitt is right there in the same price range and is another driver who has a nice history here with two top elevens in three starts at Charlotte. Jeb Burton has put together a nice run of form here and that car continues to be fast. I think he can run around 10-15th again this weekend and pay off that price tag. Ryan Ellis has ran fairly well this season in the No. 43 car and he was 13th here a year ago. I like his price tag with upside for a top twenty.

