NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Dead On Tools 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
Dead on Tools 250
There are two races left in the NASCAR season and while one, almost two, are locked into the Championship Four, we have a pretty wide open battle for the last two spots on Saturday at Martinsville for the Xfinity Series. Cole Custer, Austin Hill, and Justin Allgaier are separated by only three points with two of them slated to move on to the Championship Four, unless we have a surprise winner from the group of Sammy Smith, Chandler Smith, or Sheldon Creed which could make it one of the aforementioned three.
Previous Martinsville Winners w/ Starting Position
2023 spring - John H. Nemechek (2nd)
2022 fall - Ty Gibbs (4th)
2022 spring - Brandon Jones (12th)
2021 fall - Noah Gragson (9th)
2021 spring - Josh Berry (29th)
2020 - Harrison Burton (10th)
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Dead on Tools 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)
John Hunter Nemechek - $11,500
Cole Custer - $11,200
Justin Allgaier - $11,000
Josh Berry - $10,800
DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)
Austin Hill - $9,800
Sammy Smith - $9,500
Brandon Jones - $9,300
Chandler Smith - $9,000
DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)
Sheldon Creed - $8,900
Daniel Hemric - $8,700
Layne Riggs - $8,400
Parker Kligerman - $8,200
DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)
Myatt Snider - $7,900
Brett Moffitt - $7,600
Parker Retzlaff - $7,100
Rajah Caruth - $6,600
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Drive for the Dead On Tools 250
Josh Berry - $10,800
Chandler Smith - $9,000
Layne Riggs - $8,400
Myatt Snider - $7,900
Parker Retzlaff - $7,100
Rajah Caruth - $6,600
Josh Berry has struggled a little to end the season, which is understandable with his upcoming move to the Cup Series to take over for Kevin Harvick, but I think this is a spot that we can target him on a track he loves. He got his first Xfinity win here in 2021 and has even more experience here from late model racing. Chandler Smith is one of those in a must win scenario and makes for a strong tournament play this weekend. Layne Riggs will drive the No. 11 car this weekend and could be a solid mid range play depending on this starting position. Myatt Snider gets into the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing and is just way too cheap for the equipment. Retzlaff and Caruth both have solid finishes here in the past and round out the plays as solid value options.