NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Dead On Tools 250

Dead on Tools 250

There are two races left in the NASCAR season and while one, almost two, are locked into the Championship Four, we have a pretty wide open battle for the last two spots on Saturday at Martinsville for the Xfinity Series. Cole Custer, Austin Hill, and Justin Allgaier are separated by only three points with two of them slated to move on to the Championship Four, unless we have a surprise winner from the group of Sammy Smith, Chandler Smith, or Sheldon Creed which could make it one of the aforementioned three.

Previous Martinsville Winners w/ Starting Position

2023 spring - John H. Nemechek (2nd)

2022 fall - Ty Gibbs (4th)

2022 spring - Brandon Jones (12th)

2021 fall - Noah Gragson (9th)

2021 spring - Josh Berry (29th)

2020 - Harrison Burton (10th)

DraftKings Value Picks for the Dead on Tools 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,500

Cole Custer - $11,200

Justin Allgaier - $11,000

Josh Berry - $10,800

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Austin Hill - $9,800

Sammy Smith - $9,500

Brandon Jones - $9,300

Chandler Smith - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Sheldon Creed - $8,900

Daniel Hemric - $8,700

Layne Riggs - $8,400

Parker Kligerman - $8,200

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Myatt Snider - $7,900

Brett Moffitt - $7,600

Parker Retzlaff - $7,100

Rajah Caruth - $6,600

Josh Berry has struggled a little to end the season, which is understandable with his upcoming move to the Cup Series to take over for Kevin Harvick, but I think this is a spot that we can target him on a track he loves. He got his first Xfinity win here in 2021 and has even more experience here from late model racing. Chandler Smith is one of those in a must win scenario and makes for a strong tournament play this weekend. Layne Riggs will drive the No. 11 car this weekend and could be a solid mid range play depending on this starting position. Myatt Snider gets into the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing and is just way too cheap for the equipment. Retzlaff and Caruth both have solid finishes here in the past and round out the plays as solid value options.

The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.