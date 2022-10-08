NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Drive for the Cure 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Charlotte for the last race before the playoffs are cut down to eight drivers. With more road course races on the docket nowadays, we have a lot of info about which drivers excel at these types of tracks. Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger have locked themselves into the next round, while Ryan Sieg and Daniel Hemric straddle the bubble.

Previous 4 Charlotte Roval Winners w/ Starting Position

2021 - AJ Allmendinger (14th)

2020 - AJ Allmendinger (22nd)

2019 - AJ Allmendinger (5th)

2018 - Chase Briscoe (9th)

As you can see from the list above, Allmendinger has dominated this track, as he has most road courses in the Xfinity series. He is joined at the top in pricing this week by Ty Gibbs who is right there with Allmendinger being one of the top current road course racers in the series. There are only 67 laps in this race, so we have limited dominator points. I do focus a bit more on finishing position in races like this and these two have the upside to finish 1-2. If we can find enough value to jam these guys in together, I will do so on Saturday.

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

AJ Allmendinger - $11,000

Ty Gibbs - $10,600

Noah Gragson - $10,100

Austin Hill - $10,300

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Daniel Hemric - $9,400

James Davison - $9,000

Justin Allgaier - $9,600

Josh Berry - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Brandon Jones - $8,800

Myatt Snider - $8,400

Riley Herbst - $8,600

Landon Cassill - $8,200

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Kaz Grala - $7,800

Alex Labbe - $7,500

Jeremy Clements - $7,400

Josh Williams - $5,600

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Drive for the Cure 250

AJ Allmendinger - $11,000

Ty Gibbs - $10,600

Kaz Grala - $7,800

Alex Labbe - $7,500

Jeremy Clements - $7,400

Josh Williams - $5,600

As mentioned above, Allmendinger and Gibbs are the top plays for me Saturday. They have a lot of upside on a track type on which they have combined for eight wins in the last 12 races. There aren't a lot of dominator points up for grabs here, but leading a majority of the race would only raise their ceiling. Also, with this being a playoff race, we have no Cup regulars in the field, which seem to be their biggest competition when we come to road courses. Kaz Grala was eighth here in 2018 and then had trouble in his only other appearance in 2020. He was fifth earlier this year at Watkins Glen, showing that he knows his way around road courses. Alex Labbe has seven top 20s in his last 12 road courses, but hasn't really shown strong upside except for at Charlotte. His track history reads 14th, fourth, sixth and 13th. Jeremy Clements is another driver who has been consistent at Charlotte and on road courses in general. He is also out of the playoffs unless he wins this race, so, yes, it adds to his risk, but also to his upside if they are able to pull this off. Josh Williams looks to be a solid punt option on Saturday, finishing top 20 in seven of his last eight road course races. He was 11th here a year ago as well.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dane Shinault plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dane1995, FanDuel: dane007, Yahoo: Dane1995.