BetRivers 200

Location: Dover, DE

Course: Dover Motor Speedway

Format: 1-mile oval

Laps: 200

BetRivers 200 Preview

We've had a significant stretch of road course racing in the last month, with three of the last five races coming in Mexico City, Chicago and Sonoma. Two road courses remain, including the Roval in the Round of 12, but we'll head back to traditional ovals in the meantime. That should open up the field back up after we've seen dominant efforts from Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch in recent weekends.

Key Stats at Dover Motor Speedway

Number of races: 78

Winners from pole: 8

Winners from top-5 starters: 44

Winners from top-10 starters: 55

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 7

Last 10 Winners at Dover Motor Speedway

2024- Ryan Truex

2023 – Ryan Truex

2022- Josh Berry

2021- Austin Cindric

2020- Chase Briscoe

2020 – Justin Allgaier

2019 – Cole Custer

2019 – Christopher Bell

2018 – Christopher Bell

2017- Ryan Blaney

We're back to a traditional oval, which also means we have a lengthy history at the track. The Xfinity Series has run 78 races at Dover, dating back to 1982 when Pontiac, Oldsmobile and Buick were among the manufacturers. Given that, some of the data above should be taken with a grain of salt. Track position is undoubtedly still important, but only five of the last 10 winners have started inside the top five and three have started outside the top 10 – the lowest of which came when Austin Cindric started 16th.

The winner's list is also a who's who of the sport, littered with successful drivers in both the Cup and Xfinity series. Ryan Truex stands out as the winner of the last two races here, which is notable given Dover's unique characteristics. The track has some of the most extreme banking the series will travel to, and is unique in that it is entirely concrete.

DraftKings Value Picks for the BetRivers 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Justin Allgaier - $12,000

Ross Chastain - $11,500

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Sheldon Creed - $9,800

Austin Hill - $9,500

Jesse Love- $9,200

Sam Mayer - $9,000

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Brandon Jones - $8,500

Sammy Smith - $8,300

Ryan Truex - $8,000

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Nick Sanchez - $7,500

Harrison Burton - $7,200

Jeb Burton - $7,000

Parker Retzlaff - $6,400

Xfinity Series DFS Picks for the BetRivers 200

Ross Chastain - $11,500

Brandon Jones - $8,500

Sammy Smith - $8,300

Ryan Truex - $8,000

Jeb Burton - $7,000

Parker Retzlaff - $6,400

Dover offers a unique opportunity for lineups. It's a traditional track in some sense, most notably that it's a historic venue for NASCAR and it's an oval. That already makes it different than what we've seen in the last few weeks at road and street courses. However, what is similar is that the driver's historic results at the track matter. There also aren't many comparable tracks and the Truck Series hasn't been to Dover in 2020, meaning there aren't a lot of data points for rookies. That isn't to say they can't be rostered, but it is a week to perhaps approach them with a bit more caution.

That theme flows throughout the selected lineup above. There's immediately a choice between Allgaier and Chastain, who make up the top tier pretty convincingly. Chastain has an excellent record at the track in the Cup Series and checks in slightly cheaper, so we'll lean toward his direction. That said, there's no wrong answer in Tier 1.

There are also familiar names in Tier 2, but in a feature we don't often see, Tier 3 arguably offers even better values. Jones is an ace at the track, tallying three top-10 finishes and two poles in his last five starts. His speed hasn't necessarily translated into one outstanding finish, but if he keeps putting himself in play, that should change. Smith is more of a dice role, but his 92.0 driver rating in two career starts at Dover puts him on the map. Truex is the two-time defending winner of the race and leads the way with 126 laps led in the last three races.

From there, it's filling in the value picks. Burton is a steady hand who has delivered those exact results at Dover. Retzlaff is a Dover special, as he's logged a top-10 finish and started fifth in two separate races in his three-race sample at the track.

Xfinity Series Best Bets for the BetRivers 200

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 9:30 AM ET Saturday

Head-to-Head Matchups:

Sheldon Creed (-105) vs. Connor Zilisch (-130)

Sam Mayer (-125) vs. Carson Kvapil (-105)

Brandon Jones (-120) vs. Sammy Smith (-110)

