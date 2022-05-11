FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS / MIDFIELDERS

Jamie Vardy, LEI v. NOR ($20): Despite Manchester City having the highest implied total and the best win percentage, Jamie Vardy ($20) still has the top goalscoring odds, just ahead of Patson Daka ($14) and Kelechi Iheanacho ($16). It remains to be seen whether Vardy will start, but if he does, that likely moves Iheanacho back to the bench, while I don't expect Daka to see the starting XI again on a short week. Vardy has come on as a substitute the past three matches and he's likely ready for a Premier League start now after going a full 90 last week in UECL. If that's the case, it's a feasible play to roll him out against the Premier League's worst backline in Norwich (75 goals conceded). An added layer to this match is that Leicester are out of European competition and could go with a full strength lineup, which should include Harvey Barnes ($12) as an intriguing alternative and he's scored in double digits in six of his past seven starts, and also 16.9 fantasy points in 45 minutes off the bench against Everton last weekend. Norwich concede the most shots on goal and most chances created of the eight teams, so it would be wise to have at least one of the Leicester attackers in your team.

Phil Foden, MCI at NOR ($18): Manchester City are the biggest favorite on the slate and you could arguably go with any of their attackers. Phil Foden has scored two goals and provided two assists over his past three Premier League appearances and regularly hits 20 fantasy points when he's in the starting XI. Kevin De Bruyne ($21) is the most coveted option, but he's also the most expensive player on the slate. Gabriel Jesus ($19) has been in much better form of late, scoring six goals and providing an assist over his past five matches (Champions League included). Raheem Sterling ($19) is actually pacing Manchester City in Premier League goals with 12 goals, while Riyad Mahrez ($18) is just behind him at 11. You could theoretically go with anyone from their attack in this favorable matchup, but a stack with Rodri ($13) might be the ideal play considering he's scored more than 25.6 fantasy points in three straight matches.

Anthony Gordon, EVE at WAT ($12): This match has the second-highest implied total and Everton are heavily favored. Watford give up a fair bit of defensive statistics and would otherwise be considered the worst backline on this slate if Norwich City and Leeds United weren't also playing as all three teams have given up 70 or more goals this season. Gordon flies under the radar for a lot of players and has been industrial for the most part. Richarlison ($17) receives most of the attention for the right reason, but if you're looking for a bargain option in a favorable matchup, Gordon represents a good opportunity. Dominic Calvert-Lewin ($15) has been an unused substitute the past two matches but would be an intriguing play if he were to start. Alex Iwobi ($12) operates in a deeper role than the aforementioned players but has scored over 10.8 points in his past three matches and has shown a good floor in a nine-match streak of starts.

Saul Niguez, CHE at LEE ($8): Chelsea could see some rotation with N'Golo Kante ($11) and Jorginho ($13) battling injuries and Marcos Alonso battling the manager, and potentially missing out Wednesday. This could bring Saul Niguez into the starting XI, which would be a potential boost for players looking for a cut-rate midfield option on a heavy favorite. This is a bit speculative, but he has scored 12.5 and 16.7 points in his past two starts. Outside of this bargain play, Mason Mount ($20) has been Chelsea's best player all season and should start again. Romelu Lukaku ($19) scored his first two goals since December in the draw with Wolverhampton on Saturday and may earn another start.

DEFENDERS

Adam Masina, WAT v. EVE ($8): If you take a look at Watford's injury list, you'll come to the conclusion none of their typical free-kick takers will be available Wednesday. Masina is essentially the last man standing and will theoretically have at least a split of set pieces against an Everton team fighting for their Premier League lives. Watford are already relegated, though they did win the earlier matchup this season 5-2 and will attempt to spring another upset. Masina is cost effective and will replace one of Watford's injured players at outside-back. The other outside-back option is Jeremy Ngakia ($6), who could easily fit in most budgets. This is a bit of a risky play, but if he's in the starting XI, you won't need him to do a whole lot to return value. Vitaliy Mykolenko ($9) is a similar price and has scored at least 9.5 points in each of his last six matches. He's even a potential play over Masina if you have the money, though both are options.

Willy Boly, WOL v. MCI ($9): Boly is the cheapest starting center-back against Manchester City, who force the most clearances of the eight teams and should keep Wolverhampton's backline under pressure for most of the 90 minutes, which should lead to a high volume of defensive statistics for their backline, specifically the center-backs. City opponents average around 22 clearances per 90 minutes, also making Conor Coady ($10) and Jonny ($11) options. Oleksandr Zinchenko ($9) is City's cheapest expected starting defender and is a decent play for a clean sheet against a Wolverhampton side who fail to score much. Joao Cancelo ($15) offers a lot going forward and could be involved in a City route.

GOALKEEPERS

Illan Meslier, LEE v. CHE ($7): The RotoWire DFS optimizer likes Illan Meslier the most of any of the goalkeepers based on value. Aside from the 4-0 loss to Manchester City, Meslier has scored at least eight points in seven of his past eight matches. Chelsea haven't scored more than two goals in any of their past six matches and Leeds could see a high frequency of save opportunities. Jose Sa ($6) has the toughest matchup against City and alternatively is the most likely to see the most save chances. Ederson ($14) has the top clean sheet odds and is vying for the Premier League lead in clean sheets. Kasper Schmeichel ($12) has a great chance for a win against Norwich, making him a viable play, as well.

