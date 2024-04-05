Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for April 5, 6

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Werder Bremen at Frankfurt

Frankfurt to beat Werder Bremen -140

Frankfurt to win at home let me down last week as they had to settle for a scoreless draw against Union Berlin. I'm keeping the faith in Frankfurt again against an out-of-form Werder Bremen side who are down at least one starter in the suspended Anthony Jung.

Frankfurt remain unbeaten at home and need this win to compete for the European places. If you want a slight boost on odds, taking Frankfurt to win with the over 1.5 goals gets you to just over even odds which feels like a decent bet as Werder have conceded at least twice in each of their last four matches.

Bundesliga Best Bets for Darmstadt at Mainz

Under 2.5 goals between Koln and Bochum +100

This is a relegation six-pointer as Mainz host Darmstadt with six points separating the teams. Both are inept at scoring goals so I like the chances of this hitting the under 2.5 goal total at just over even odds. Mainz are averaging under one goal per match, while Darmstadt have scored 28 goals in their 27 matches. The only thing that gives me slight pause is that Darmstadt are the worst defensive side in the league, conceding a whopping 67 on the season. I'm leaning on the side of goalscoring woes continuing for both sides as Mainz have only scored above one goal three times this season.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Stuttgart at Dortmund

Both Teams to Score in the First Half 'Yes' +198

This is the game of the weekend at the top of the table as two of the most exciting teams square off. This is a difficult match to predict a winner. Both teams enter the match in good form with Dortmund winning four straight including last week's Der Klassiker, while Stuttgart haven't lost since January. The one thing that does seem fairly certain in this fixture are goals since Dortmund and Stuttgart have each been shutout only once in 2024.

This bet has a bit longer odds than I'd usually like, but there is reason to be confident that both teams find the back of the net in the opening half. Dortmund have scored in the opening 45 minutes in each of their last seven matches and in nine-of-10 fixtures, while Stuttgart have scored in the first half in eight of their last 10.

