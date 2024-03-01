Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 2, 3

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Augsburg at Darmstadt

Augsburg vs. Darmstadt Under 2.5 Goals +106

A matchup between bottom-half sides starts the weekend as 11th-place Augsburg head to relegation-bound Darmstadt. While Augsburg are the better side on the season, I don't feel confident taking a shot on their moneyline as they are a much better side at home with some concerning road results: one win, one draw and three losses over their last five trips. That said, Darmstadt haven't won a home match since October, which was their last league win.

If you want to take the Augsburg moneyline at +140 I think it's worth a shot, but I'm looking at an under 2.5 goals bet instead. Darmstadt are fourth worst in the league with just 24 goals in 23 matches, while Augsburg have scored a more respectable 33 on the campaign. It seems pretty safe that both teams will score, but the odds aren't great on that at -166 and while this match could hit the over, I think there's reason to believe it won't make it to three goals. Both sides have struggled to reach three total goals in their matches of late. Darmstadt haven't eclipsed 2.5 total goals in their last four matches against bottom half sides while three of Augsburg's last four matches against the bottom half have hit the under.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin

Dortmund to beat Union Berlin +110

Dortmund had been in excellent form before falling last week to Hoffenheim, while Union Berlin are climbing away from the relegation places with eight points over their last four matches. While Union have finally found some much needed points, they remain one of the worst goalscoring teams in the league, averaging one goal per match and their minus-14 goal differential is only better than the four teams they're ahead of in the table.

Dortmund are not the safest side to bet on as they have been inconsistent, but they are unbeaten with two wins across their last five matches on the road. Gregor Kobel is out for this match, but the full compliment of outfield starters should be available with only Niklas Sule a question mark. Dortmund don't play in Europe until after next week's league matches so I wouldn't expect much rotation in a match they should be nearly full strength for.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Stuttgart at Wolfsburg

Stuttgart to beat Wolfsburg +115

Top sides on the road is the theme of the article this week as I'm relying on the likes of Dortmund and Stuttgart to take care of business against inferior sides. Stuttgart have been excellent with four wins and a draw over their last five matches. Their plus-23 goal differential is third best in the league behind only the teams they trail in the table, Leverkusen and Bayern.

Wolfsburg on the other hand haven't won a match since before the winter break in Germany, but have only lost once the return to action with six draws over their last seven fixtures. Wolfsburg are not an awful side, but they've struggled for form all season with their biggest issue being the ability to score goals. Scoring goals is what Stuttgart excel at, especially with Serhou Guirassy back in the starting XI. Stuttgart have won two straight matches on the road and I like their chances to bring another three points this weekend to keep the gap over Dortmund at six points.

