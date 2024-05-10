Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for May 11, 12

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Union Berlin at Koln

Under 2.5 goals between Koln and Union Berlin -124

The two lowest-scoring teams in the Bundesliga face off Saturday with their combined 53 goals scored this season ranking behind seven individual Bundesliga sides. I've used this bet in similar cases this season with mixed results. Despite their offensive woes both teams haven't conceded a ton of goals, adopting more defensive philosophies.

Koln haven't scored over two goals in a match since March, while Union Berlin have only scored more than twice in a match once in 2024, albeit last weekend. Koln have been stout defensively at home, allowing more than two only goals twice in 2024, against Leipzig and Dortmund.

Bundesliga Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund at Mainz

Dortmund to beat Mainz +195

Dortmund are riding high after their qualification to the Champions League final. I'm expecting rotation, like last weekend, from Dortmund in this match with nothing to play for in the league, and I think those rotation risks are playing into the odds.

Usually, I wouldn't go for a bet with odds this long, but Dortmund destroyed Augsburg 5-1 last week with a heavily-rotated side and now take on Mainz away from home. Dortmund have been in up-and-down form in the league, but Mainz haven't won a match over their last three fixtures, drawing each of them. With the Champions League final weeks away, there's also a chance that Dortmund don't rotate their side as much which would make these odds arguably the best to take advantage of this season.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at Bochum

Parlay: Bayern Munich to beat Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen to beat Bochum +112

On Sunday, I'm parlaying the top two sides in the league, as Bayern get Wolfsburg at home while Leverkusen go on the road to take on Bochum. Bayern have nothing left to play for this season after being bounced from the Champions League by Real Madrid and the Bundesliga already being wrapped up. I'll still back Bayern to get the job done at home after winning 2-1 in the Volkswagen Arena in the reverse fixture.

Leverkusen could also rotate after qualifying for the Europa League final Thursday, but they haven't lost a match all season. Even if they rotate, Leverkusen have enough squad depth to win against a Bochum side that has won two straight to pull away from the relegation zone.

Bundesliga Betting Picks for Matchday 33

