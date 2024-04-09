Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for April 9,10

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

It's been nearly a month without Champions League action, but it's finally back with the first legs of the quarter-finals Tuesday and Wednesday. It's down to the who's who of international soccer with the Premier League's Arsenal and Manchester City, who are mired in a domestic title race, the Bundesliga's Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, a trio of clubs from La Liga in Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid and finally, Ligue 1's Paris-Saint Germain.

Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, March 9

Bayern Munich double chance against Arsenal +110

Odds courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Tuesday's matchups will include both English clubs, starting with the Gunners facing six-time European Champions Bayern Munich. The home side Arsenal are the favorites heading into this matchup at -135 on the moneyline, which is fairly solid value. Meanwhile, you can get Bayern to pull off the upset at +360.

That said, the double chance on Bayern Munich comes in at +110, which gets you the benefit of a draw paying out, as well. It's not a big return but feels the safest route to go with this match if you aren't going to back the Gunners straight up.

Vinicius Junior anytime goalscorer against Manchester City +185

This clash is a little more even in terms of the odds with Manchester City the slight favorite at +155 despite being on the road. Taking the draw out of the equation, you can still get Man City -125 or Real Madrid at even money +100. Of course, in a draw no bet, you make nothing if the match ends in a draw.

For me, there is just too much uncertainty to try and pick a winner and take either side of this clash. Instead, I'll turn to the goalscoring props where you can actually get pretty good value on Erling Haaland (+120). Alternatively, Phil Foden has five goals in his last five matches and returns +230 anytime goalscorer odds. Still, Vinicius Junior is riding a four-game goal streak during which he has racked up six goals on 12 shots (nine on target), so he'll be my top pick from this matchup, though I would consider backing all three guys to score.

UCL Best Bets for Wednesday, March 10

PSG to beat Barcelona +100

With Kylian Mbappe reportedly linked to a move to Real Madrid in the summer, this could be just another chance for him to crush the hopes and dreams of the Barcelona faithful. He's the biggest favorite in this contest to find the back of the net at -135, though his frequent benchings are a concern for anybody looking to back the Paris narrative.

But with PSG playing within the confines of the Parc des Princes where they haven't lost since mid-September, it's hard not to look at them on the moneyline even if the value comes in at just even money +100. If you want to give up 1.5 goals, you can get PSG -1.5 at +245.

If you're looking for some boosts and can't decide which one, check out RotoWire's sportsbook promo codes.

Borussia Dortmund to beat Atletico Madrid +370

Last but not least, Dortmund are underdogs heading into Madrid to face Atletico at +370 compared to the Spanish club at -125 on the moneyline. Atletico need penalties to get past Inter Milan in the previous round and suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat to Barcelona on March 17, not exactly the type of performance you want heading into the UCL quarter-finals.

Similarly, Dortmund just saw a five-match winning streak come to a close versus VfB Stuttgart on Saturday. But similar to their Bundesliga counterparts, the double chance at +100 offers some significant intrigue with a draw on the board to get you paid out. That might be the safer play, but I'm going to back the underdogs in pursuit of the +370 win.

UCL Betting Picks Quarter-final First Leg

Bayern Munich double chance against Arsenal +110

Vinicius Junior anytime goalscorer against Manchester City +185

PSG to beat Barcelona +100

Borussia Dortmund to beat Atletico Madrid +370