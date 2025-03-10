Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, March 11

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

It's do-or-die time for the teams that are looking to secure a berth among the eight best teams in Europe this season. With last week's losers needing to push, there should be an opportunity to capitalize and bet on those situations.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Benfica at Barcelona

Raphinha to record a goal +110

Robert Lewandowski might be the one who leads the line for Barcelona, but it's hard to deny that Raphinha has been the team's most prolific forward this season. The Brazil international, who scored the lone goal of the first leg, has racked up three goals and seven assists over his last 10 matches across all competitions. He's up to 13 goals in 27 La Liga matches and he' found the back of the net nine times in nine UCL contests.

Few players in the world have had Raphinha's level of success this season, and since Barcelona had their weekend match against Osasuna suspended, him and his teammates should be well rested for this match. That could only spell trouble for Benfica's defensive line, which had plenty of issues trying to slow him down last week, even up a man the majority of the way.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen

Over 3.5 total goals between Leverkusen and Bayern Munich +175

Bayer Leverkusen crumbled in the first leg of this tie and suffered a huge 3-0 loss at Allianz Arena, a result that complicates their chances of progression. Making matters worse, they'll be without Florian Wirtz, who suffered an injury in the weekend's 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen, but that shouldn't derail Leverkusen's attacking approach.

They should aim to score early and often to have a shot at mounting an epic comeback, and that'll likely leave spaces at the back for Bayern Munich, and they have the players to take advantage of that scenario on the counter. Four of the last five matches between these two sides at BayArena recorded at least three total goals. Leverkusen have their backs against the wall and both sides have plenty of talent up front to bang in more goals.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Feyenoord at Inter Milan

SGP: Inter Milan to win with a clean sheet +110

Inter Milan are coming off a hard-fought 3-2 win over Monza in their most recent league match, but Simone Inzaghi's men have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five competitive matches at Stadio Guiseppe Meazza. Their defensive record in the UEFA Champions League has been even better, winning their four matches and not conceding a single goal over that span, including against Arsenal and RB Leipzig.

Feyenoord should approach this game with an attacking mentality following their 2-0 defeat in the first leg, and while they've delivered some inspiring performances throughout their European campaign, they might not have enough to penetrate Inter's impressive defensive scheme, as evidenced by the fact that they've failed to score a goal in three of their last five matches across all competitions (W1, D3, L1). Expect Inter to win while keeping another clean sheet.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for PSG at Liverpool

Liverpool to win +120

Liverpool were fortunate to come away with the win in the first leg, as a second-half strike from Harvey Elliott gave the Reds a massive 1-0 win at Parc des Princes, even if PSG deserved better luck (xG: 1.82-0-27 in favor of PSG). However, the Reds won't play as poorly as they did in the first leg, and PSG aren't expected to dominate at Anfield, a venue where the Reds are undefeated since September, when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. They've won 17 and drawn just twice in their last 19 matches at Anfield.

The Reds are also on a seven-game winning streak at Anfield and a four-game winning run across all competitions. PSG might be coming off a solid 4-1 over Rennes in the Ligue 1, but they won't have enough quality in them to pull the upset against the Reds, especially playing on the road. The Reds should extend their winning run at home and secure progression to the quarterfinals.

