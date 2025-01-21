Champions League Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City Predictions, Odds, & Notes

This article is part of our Game Previews series.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City line up Wednesday at Parc de Princes for their eighth all-time meeting.

The clash is a matchup of top French and English clubs clawing to stave off Champions League elimination. With the top 24 clubs set to advance in the competition, Paris Saint-Germain enter the fixture on the outside looking in, sitting in 25th place on seven points. Manchester CIty sit just inside the top 24 at 22nd on eight points.

HEAD TO HEAD

PSG and Manchester City have met on just seven occasions. City lead the all-time series, winning four times and drawing twice. Most recently, the clubs split their 2021 Champions League Group A matchups with each side winning their respective home fixture.

ODDS

Moneyline

RECENT FORM

PSG (WWWWW) have emerged victorious in eight successive matches, including a 3-0 victory over RB Salzburg in their most recent League Phase fixture and wins over Monaco, Lyon and Lens, each of whom are in the top seven of the Ligue 1 table.

Manchester City (WDWWW) have found their footing after experiencing their worst run of form under Pep Guardiola. Over their six-match unbeaten streak, the Cityzens have outscored opponents 23-4.

FORMATIONS

PSG have most often used a conventional 4-3-3 under former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique. However, Enrique has recently unfurled a new wrinkle, playing a 3-4-3 in their most recent 2-1 league victory over Lens. Expect The Parisians to build down the flanks from back to front, as they look to leverage the attacking threat of their full-backs in creating overlapping runs with the wingers.

Over the recent string of success, Guardiola has deployed his starting lineup in either a 4–1-4-1 or 4-2-3-1 shape, depending on the level of defensive cover required to contain the opponent attack. Of late, a traditional backline of four has provided City the defensive solidity previously lacking. With new signings across the defensive and attacking units set to join the squad, Guardiola will have the opportunity to tweak his tactics as the incoming reinforcements embed themselves in training.

LINEUP & INJURY NEWS

Paris Saint-Germain

The Red and Blues are set to receive a boost as Ousmane Dembele (illness) and club captain Marquinhos (groin) each trained with the team ahead of the fixture.

With Marquinhos expected back, he's likely to be paired with Willian Pacho in the heart of the central defense. Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes are likely to patrol the flanks alongside the central defensive unit. The potent duo have combined for five goals and eight assists across all competitions this season.

Enrique can select from an embarrassment of riches for his midfield trio. Fabian Ruiz has been a preferred option of late, starting in the middle of the park in each of the last three matches, scoring and assisting once. Joao Neves leads the team with seven assists and will be a fresh option after not being selected to the starting XI over the last two fixtures. Young Warren Zaire-Emery is also a candidate for selection but has started in just three of their most recent five fixtures and has not recorded a goal contribution in nine successive appearances. Lastly, Vitinha is a strong possibility, having been named to the starting XI in five of their first six UCL fixtures.

Expect to see in-form Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola named as two of the three members of Enrique's attacking triumvirate. The duo have combine for five goals and one assist across PSG's most recent three games. Over the same three-match stretch, the manager has experimented with each of Kang-In Lee, Goncalo Ramos and Desire Doue in the attack. Unfortunately for PSG, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won't be able to feature until after the league phases due to UEFA rules.

Manchester City

Manchester City have recovered some of their players but continue to navigate injuries and absences across their defense.

Central defender John Stones looks likely to miss out on his seventh successive fixture as he has yet to train with the team following a aggravation of a foot injury. Fellow center-back Nathan Ake (undisclosed) is questionable for the tilt after being left off of the team sheet in City's 6-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

In lieu of these absences, expect to see Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji holding down the central defensive roles with Matheus Nunes patrolling the right flank and Josko Gvardiol navigating the left. Newcomer Abdukodir Khusanov is also an option in the backline after completing his move to Manchester from French side Lens.

Guardiola has sought and found consistency in the midfield by selecting Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva to his starting XI in three of City's last four league matches. The trio has thrived, racking up one goal and five assists over that span. Ilkay Gundogan has lost his consistent starting role, though he went 90 minutes in the recent win against Ipswich Town.

Erling Haaland is sure to spearhead the Manchester City attack. The Norwegian superstar has piled up 22 goals over 28 appearances (28 starts) across all competitions this season. In support, Phil Foden has been chosen to operate on the right side to augment Haaland's abilities in seven of City's last eight fixtures across all competitions. Jeremy Doku received the most recent opportunity on the left wing, but more often than not it's been Savinho who has made five Champions League appearances (four starts) this season, selected ahead of him.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bradley Barcola: With Manchester City approaching full health in the backline, Guardiola is likely to be tempted to push a full-back into the midfield while in possession, as is his wont. With the backline stretched thinly, expect an agile PSG counterattack to spring their speedster down the wing. Barcola has netted 13 goals and supplied three assists in Ligue 1 but has yet to score in six Champions League appearances.

Erling Haaland's ability to find the back of the net will be the method by which Manchester City either cement their place in the next round of Champions League play or bring themselves closer to the abyss of elimination heading into the final matchday of the League Phase. Haaland has scored five goals over his six Champions league appearances this season.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne

If City are to stymie the attack form Paris-Saint Germain and control the tempo of the fixture, it will fall to their world class midfielder to facilitate the maintenance of possession by picking the correct pass and ensuring his team are not caught out on the break. After missing an eight-match spell earlier this season, De Bruyne has rounded back into form and supplied four assists over City's last three league fixtures.

Result: Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Manchester City

UPCOMING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Paris Saint-Germain: Jan. 29 at VfB Stuttgart

Manchester City: Jan. 29 vs. Club Brugge