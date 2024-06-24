DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Monday, June 24

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Unlike Germany on Sunday, Spain are expected to rotate heavily against Albania. They're guaranteed to win Group B and that wasn't the case for Germany. Some are projecting 11 completely different players, which makes talking about this two-game slate a little more difficult than usual.

Italy also may have some rotation and there is a late call on Federico Dimarco while he deals with a calf complaint. Croatia are level with Albania at one point and need to win to have a chance at the knockout round. Italy are on three points and would be fine with a draw.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday Euro 2024 Cheat Sheet

If Dani Olmo starts at $11,000, it'll be close to impossible to completely stack Spain. Even then, all of their attacking players have minutes concerns. Alejandro Grimaldo ($6,800) figures to be divisive as the most expensive defender. There are situations where he assists and gets up the field a ton for crosses, but there's also a chance the opposite happens. Is $6,800 worth it for a seven-point floor? Spain set pieces could be split between three or four players and half of them could also be taken short, which has been the case the first two matches.

Croatia need three points more and are easy to stack if you think they can have success over Italy. My favorite play is probably Andrej Kramaric ($6,400), who seems most likely to be involved in a goal for them. On the opposite end of that, they are susceptible defensively and targeting less-popular Italian pieces is an interesting tournament route.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.