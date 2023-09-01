FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Sept. 2

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

It's the first Saturday main slate of the season that includes Manchester City as a massive favorite. These are always challenging slates because everyone is going to jam as many Man City pieces as they can in optimal building. It also gives players an opportunity to find less popular pivots if you have convictions on other teams.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Nicolas Jackson, CHE vs. NFO ($21): This will be a slightly less popular play with Jackson being sandwiched between Erling Haaland ($25) and some cheaper Man City pieces. Jackson has been solid this season and was putting up good fantasy scores even before scoring a goal. Last week against Luton he scored once and had over 40 FD points. Chelsea are the second biggest favorite on the slate and Jackson has the second-best goalscoring odds, behind only Haaland. Teammate Raheem Sterling ($21) scored twice last match and could also be used as a pivot from Man City. The price tag on Haaland makes building the rest of your lineup pretty difficult, but at -330 to score, he'll be hard to fade.

Julian Alvarez, MCI vs. FUL ($22): Alvarez, who has been taking the majority of set pieces for Man City, is actually my preferred play over Haaland on Saturday. He has such a strong floor, as we have seen, and massive upside. Jack Grealish ($19) may get some sets in the split and isn't a bad option. Phil Foden ($19) is also in play with a role on sets and should be plenty popular. Rodri ($19) has scored twice this season, but I still have a hard time paying the price for him.

Bernardo Silva, MCI vs. FUL ($15): Silva comes in at a value price and helps free up some salary while still getting exposure to Man City. He is the most volatile piece for City, but that is why you are getting the value. Morgan Gibbs-White ($15) is the same price and has all set pieces for Nottingham Forest. He has had a strong floor even in a couple tough matchups to start the season. Enzo Fernandez ($15) still has a solid role on set pieces for Chelsea and isn't overly expensive, either.

One game that I think you could stack in GPPs to get different is Newcastle and Brighton. It has the highest-implied total on the slate and a toss up in terms of the odds. I expect it to be pretty open with both sides creating a good amount of chances. Evan Ferguson ($18), Joao Pedro ($17), Pascal Gross ($19) and Solomon March ($20) all make appeal for Brighton. My favorites on the other side include Alexander Isak ($18), Anthony Gordon ($17) and Miguel Almiron ($15).

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier, NEW vs BHA ($14): I have to prefer the price discount on Trippier from a higher priced option on the other side of this game in Pervis Estupinan ($16). Trippier has been over almost all sets for Newcastle this season and still has an awesome floor, much like we saw a year ago. The other side of set pieces for Chelsea is Ben Chilwell ($13) who is affordable as the second biggest favorites on the slate.

Tim Ream, FUL vs MCI ($9): Under $10 for a center back going against massive favorites Man City? I always like this strategy on FanDuel and when it helps me save this much salary it's even better. Teammate Issa Diop ($12) is a little more expensive, but fits the bill as well. You can look at the back line for Nottingham Forest which includes Joe Worrall ($10), Moussa Niakhate ($9) and Willy Boly ($15) as well.

GOALKEEPER

Ederson, MCI vs. FUL ($13): Ederson and Robert Sanchez ($13) are priced the same on this slate, so for optimal building I have to lean towards Ederson. Man City have 55-percent clean sheet odds compared to 40 percent for Chelsea and are bigger favorites to win. Other than that, I don't care for any other goalkeepers on the slate. Mark Flekken ($12) and Guglielmo Vicario ($12) give you hardly any discount from the top two in pricing, while I have no interest in the combo from Newcastle and Brighton with the expected goals. I suppose if you made me pay down I could take a gamble on James Trafford ($8), but the Tottenham attack doesn't look to be missing a beat without Harry Kane.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dane Shinault plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dane1995, FanDuel: dane007, Yahoo: Dane1995.