FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Thursday, April 27

The midweek schedule concludes Thursday with three games that all have implications, whether it be for the relegation battle or a race for the top four European spots. Newcastle are the biggest favorites on the slate as they travel to Everton to face a team that is desperate for some points. Southampton host Bournemouth and this is do-or-die time for them sitting at the bottom of the table. Lastly, Tottenham and Manchester United link up in a battle that could end the former's hopes of getting a Champions League spot spot.

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Alexander Isak, NEW at EVE ($22): I was excited to see this signing when Isak joined Newcastle at the end of August. He hasn't disappointed and has scored five goals in his last five starts, including a brace over the weekend against Tottenham. If you need a pivot at the top of pricing, Harry Kane ($21) is another striker in good form and as mentioned above, this is an important game for Tottenham to set up the rest of the season. On the other side of that game, Marcus Rashford ($20) was in great form before injury and seems removed from injury after playing 120 minutes Sunday, though fitness could be a concern.

If you stack Newcastle, my next favorites are Joelinton ($19), and Miguel Almiron ($18), but you likely can't get there in optimal builds. I have soured a little bit on Son Heung-Min ($18), as he has seemingly lost set pieces no matter the lineup combination which means he is much more goal dependent. That makes him okay for GPP lineups where you think Tottenham have success, but not in cash games.

James Ward-Prowse, SOU vs. BOU ($19): One of the best floors in the Premier League belongs to Ward-Prowse, and Southampton are slight home favorites in a must-win game against Bournemouth. I expect him to be heavily involved and he will need to do it all the rest of the way if they want any hope of staying up. There is upside to go along with his floor, as well, as he had a stretch in early March where he had 12 shots in four games. With a much better matchup than Southampton have had recently, facing Manchester City and Arsenal in two of their last three, I expect a big day from Ward-Prowse. Carlos Alcaraz ($15) is really the only other Southampton piece I would consider and does come in at a value price.

Christian Eriksen, MUN at TOT ($15): With Bruno Fernandes likely out of this game, Eriksen should split sets with Luke Shaw ($12). After being out for an extended period, Eriksen has produced well in his two starts between the Premier League and Europa League. I think this will be a pretty evenly possessioned game and should see opportunities for both sides. Casemiro ($16) is another mid-range price point that I am interested in when it comes to GPP contests. Dwight McNeil ($14) and Everton don't get a very good matchup with Newcastle, but McNeil has been a steady producer no matter the matchup.

If you need a cheaper piece, you could do worse than Ryan Christie ($11) who likely won't go 90 minutes but has shown a solid floor around 10 fantasy points over his last five appearances.

DEFENDERS

Luke Shaw, MUN at TOT ($12): I mentioned above that I expect Shaw to split sets with Eriksen for Man United. I like the price discount you get for Shaw off of Kieran Trippier ($16). Obviously, the floor is higher for Trippier in the matchup with Everton and his monopoly of set pieces, but you really have to sacrifice the rest of your lineup. Diogo Dalot ($14) is another GPP option for Man United as he may have more upside than Shaw. Pedro Porro ($12) is on the other side of this game and he makes some appeal at a solid mid-range price.

James Tarkowski, EVE vs. NEW ($13): Tarkowski and teammate Michael Keane ($13) are the defenders we know will get peppered with defensive work on this slate and although they come in at fairly high prices, they may be worth it. If you need cheaper options, Victor Lindelof ($9), Cristian Romero ($11) or Harry Maguire ($10) all make some sense. I mentioned above that I expect both sides of that game to create chances for themselves, giving these defenders more of a defensive floor.

GOALKEEPER

Nick Pope, NEW at EVE ($13): Pope and Newcastle have the best win and clean sheet odds on the slate. Paying up for safety makes sense as I expect most of the six teams on the slate to score at least one. Southampton have the next best clean sheet and win odds, although they are hard to trust, making Gavin Bazunu ($11) GPP only. If you want to pick a side in the Tottenham and Man United matchup, you can correlate your defender plays mentioned above with either Fraser Forster ($9) or David de Gea ($12).

