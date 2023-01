Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22

This article is part of our Fantasy Premier League Rankings series.

**Manchester United and Leeds United will not have a double Gameweek 22 if either of them draw their FA Cup match Jan. 28. Even if that doesn't happen, these rankings are revised as injuries and suspensions occur.

Welcome to RotoWire's weekly rankings for the official Fantasy Premier League game. The players for our rankings are pulled straight from the expected XIs found on our lineups page.

MATCHES (ET)

Chelsea vs. Fulham

Everton vs. Arsenal

Aston Villa vs. Leicester

Brentford vs. Southampton

Brighton vs. Bournemouth

Man United vs. Crystal Palace

Wolves vs. Liverpool

Newcastle vs. West Ham

Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds

Tottenham vs. Man City

Man United vs. Leeds

For detailed stats and odds, check out the Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 22 Cheat Sheet

PLAYER RANKINGS