Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 28

GOALKEEPER

I'm going back to the well with Jorgensen after he had a 13-point clean sheet against Southampton last gameweek. It's another good matchup in Gameweek 28, as the Blues host struggling Leicester City. While he may not make a ton of saves, Jorgensen will once again have a high chance at a clean sheet.

DEFENDERS

Doherty has been a locked-in starter under new manager Vitor Pereira, scoring double-digit points in two of his last four matches. He's played primarily at center-back, which limits his attacking upside, though that's resulted in solid floor contributions from defensive actions. That should continue home against Everton with a clean sheet always in play against the Toffees.

Cresswell has double-digit points in back-to-back starts despite also lining up at center-back in a back three under Graham Potter. Unlike Doherty, the central role hasn't fully stopped Cresswell's attacking output, as he has three chances created and eight crosses thanks to a role on set pieces. While the matchup against Newcastle isn't overly great, the Hammers have looked much better defensively under Potter.

MIDFIELDERS

Harrison has played well of late with no fewer than 6.5 fantasy points over his last four starts. While goal involvements have eluded him, his role on set pieces has boosted his floor, as he's had 27 crosses and eight chances created over those four matches. Until Dwight McNeil and/or Iliman Ndiaye are ready to return, Harrison is one of the only options on the Everton wing, meaning full 90s should be the case going forward until his teammates return from injury.

While he plays for one of the worst teams in the league, Sulemana has been solid, scoring double figures in three of his last four starts despite having just one goal involvement. Sulemana has a difficult matchup this week against Liverpool, but he's shown enough of an attacking floor to potentially be matchup proof if you need a midfielder.

FORWARDS

Nketiah hasn't started a match since September, but he should be in line to make the XI this weekend after Jean-Philippe Mateta was injured in the FA Cup. Mateta has already been ruled out for the next league match, meaning Nketiah has some runway to try and impress, assuming he starts for Palace. If that's the case, Nketiah has an opportunity to make the scoresheet, home against Ipswich Town.

Like Nketiah, Wilson could also see more time than usual, as Alexander Isak has been dealing with minor injuries and limped off at the end of Sunday's FA Cup match against Brighton. Isak's not a guarantee to be out, but if he's not 100 percent, Wilson could have extended run against West Ham. The downside is that Newcastle are the final match of the gameweek on Monday.