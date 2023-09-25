Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 7

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Thomas Kaminski (one-percent rostered): This is a rare week where Luton Town and Burnley players should be fairly popular pickups due to both clubs having a double gameweek which includes a matchup against one another. That makes James Trafford (17 percent) a strong streaming pick, as well, but Burnley have a more difficult first matchup against a Newcastle side that just scored eight goals. Kaminski's first matchup is against an Everton side that finally broke out for three goals Saturday, but overall, I prefer this matchup for Luton Town to Burnley's at Newcastle.

DEFENDERS

Vladimir Coufal (41 percent): Coufal has put up back-to-back double-digit performances and has scored under 7.5 points in just two of his six starts this season. Coufal has attacking upside from full-back with assists in back-to-back matches, both of which were losses, while getting an excellent matchup against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Issa Kabore (13 percent): Kabore has started the last two matches and four of five on the season for Luton. His versatility defensively and in the attack could see him in the starting XI more often than not this season, compared to teammates Ryan Giles. Kabore has scored 20 combined points the last two matches, crossing seven times and creating three chances. Luton like to get their wing-backs in forward positions, as Giles was one of the most prolific crossers in the league before finding his way to the bench.

MIDFIELDERS

Hannibal Mejbri (14 percent): It's hard to guarantee an assured spot in the starting XI for Hannibal, but the midfielder played the full 90 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 win over Burnley, scoring eight Fantrax points. If in the starting XI, Hannibal will find himself in an attacking role and has upside, scoring the lone goal of United's 3-1 loss to Brighton a week ago. Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho are Hannibal's main sources of competition for starts at the moment, and once Sofyan Amrabat is fully fit to start matches, Christian Eriksen is also an option to play more forward. That said, Eriksen didn't even play in the win over Burnley, as Scott McTominay started next to Casemiro.

Billy Gilmour (31 percent): Gilmour impressed at the weekend despite not getting his name onto the scoresheet with a 16-point effort on the back of six crosses and four chances created (helped by corner duty). It was the second double-digit effort in as many starts. With Pascal Gross out, Gilmour gets a boost because of corner duty, though it's expected Solomon March will also return to the starting XI in future league matches.

FORWARDS

Simon Adingra (42 percent): Another beneficiary of the Gross injury is Adingra, who started and scored nine points while crossing three times and creating two chances during Sunday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth. He stayed on the pitch for 87 minutes despite Kaoru Mitoma and Ansu Fati entering the match at halftime. Adingra is no guarantee to start, but is a worthy flier at forward and someone to keep in the squad, as Roberto De Zerbi has shown no reservations about rotating with UEFA play.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (50 percent): Is he back? Well, who knows how long he'll be healthy for, but Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal of the season during a 26-minute substitute appearance in the 3-1 win over Brentford on Sunday. By now, you know his story. Calvert-Lewin has plenty of talent but is rarely healthy. If he can draw the start in the upcoming gameweek, it's a great chance to find another goal in a home clash with Luton Town. For now, it may be a battle of form between him and Beto for starts.