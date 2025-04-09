FPL Gameweek 32 Differentials: Conor Bradley Ready to Start

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

GOALKEEPER

Verbruggen could be this week's best single-game goalkeeper and may even be the safest option amongst all players in the league. Brighton's fixture against Leicester City has them top of the clean sheet odds, unsurprisingly.

The Dutch No. 1 has conceded five in his last two games, but that almost doesn't matter given Leicester's inability to score, now eight straight in league play without a goal. They're averaging less than one goal per game for the season.

DEFENDERS

Trippier should remain in Newcastle's starting XI due to the season-ending injury to Lewis Hall (foot). The right-back hasn't had an attacking return this season, but he's shown his attacking upside over the last three games with five chances created and eight corners. Newcastle have a double gameweek with home games against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, and in Gameweek 34, when many teams won't have a game, they play Ipswich Town at home.

Bradley returned from injury against Fulham last weekend and made an instant impact. With his injury and Trent Alexander-Arnold's (ankle) injury, Liverpool had been playing Curtis Jones as a makeshift right-back. This didn't help Liverpool defensively or offensively.

Bradley played 23 minutes off the bench and assisted Luis Diaz as Liverpool tried to launch a comeback in Sunday's game at Fulham. He also created another chance and won his only tackle. Liverpool have a strong fixture against West Ham at Anfield in GW32 and then a game against Leicester in GW33.

MIDFIELDERS

Asensio has made a huge impact since joining Aston Villa on loan in January. He's scored three goals and provided one assist in 304 Premier League minutes, scoring three goals across 71 Champions League minutes and two goals in 179 FA Cup minutes.

He may not be guaranteed to start, but he's shown he can even provide big scores if used as a sub, like when he had a goal and assist against Brighton in Gameweek 30. He has a great fixture against Southampton this weekend and then will have a double in GW 33. Getting Aston Villa players in this week could be great ahead of these three fixtures.

Barnes could be an interesting option with the return of Anthony Gordon (thigh) still uncertain, and the latest update is that he's yet to return to training. Newcastle have a nice double gameweek, which suggests Barnes should start at least once.

The winger has a goal involvement in each of his last three Premier League starts with a goal and two assists. He's taken 14 shots and created six chances in that time. As usual, before confirming this transfer, wait until closer to the deadline to see if Gordon will be fit.

FORWARDS

Evanilson has been a quality signing for Bournemouth this season and, despite injuries, is on the hunt for his 10th goal of the campaign. In the six games in all competitions that he's started since returning from injury, he's scored six goals from 16 shots (nine on target).

In the latest game against West Ham away, he scored two goals from four shots, all of which ended up on target. Bournemouth welcome Fulham this weekend before a trip to Crystal Palace in GW33 which is a decent pair of fixtures where you can expect goals to be scored.