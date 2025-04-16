FPL Gameweek 33 Differentials: Double for Man City

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

GOALKEEPER

Ortega could be an interesting option in the double gameweek after he replaced Ederson in the 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace due to injury. If the Brazilian is out both games, Ortega will have strong fixtures against Everton and Aston Villa. Unsurprisingly, he projects well in the RotoWire Player Rankings with two matches. City will be hoping for at least one clean sheet in their chase for a Champions League spot.

DEFENDERS

Dias has the same strong fixtures as Ortega with Everton and Aston Villa. Dias is the most consistent center-back in Man City's squad, having played the full 90 minutes in each of the last six matches. In two of those six, he's completed more than 100 passes with a great level of accuracy, which factors well into the bonus point matrix on FPL. City have kept two clean sheets in their last three matches

Kiwior has played 90 minutes in every game since Gabriel picked up a hamstring injury, which will keep him out the remainder of the season. Kiwior has also taken two shots and created two chances in the three-and-a-half games since he became a starter.

Arsenal have kept 11 clean sheets this season, third best in the league. They also potentially have the best double gameweek fixtures with a trip to Ipswich Town and then a home game against Crystal Palace. While Champions League is most important for this team, they still have a sliver of hope of catching Liverpool.

MIDFIELDERS

Savinho had been one of Pep Guardiola's most reliable starters, but following the international break and the birth of his child in Brazil, he's been mostly relegated to the bench. With minimal time between their two matches, he figures to at least start one match during the double.

In his last 10 starts, he's taken 21 shots and created 17 chances, and Man City will be hoping to build off their five-goal performance against Crystal Palace. They play Everton and Aston Villa with Villa possibly being overloaded in the midweek following their challenging Champions League tie with PSG.

Arsenal have a great set of double gameweek fixtures with Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace. Their Crystal Palace game was moved from Gameweek 34 due to Palace's involvement in the FA Cup semifinal, and therefore Arsenal will have the following weekend off.

Merino started nine straight matches before the Brentford game, where he was rested and still scored four and provided an assist. He's been mostly used a center forward but can also be used in the midfield if Mikel Arteta rotates the attack. In his last four starts, Merino has scored three times, taking nine shots with six on target and one chance created.

FORWARDS

Hojlund has had a difficult season with only three goals in the Premier League, and that's led to inconsistent starts. The 22-year-old will benefit from the injury of Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring), which will see him out for the rest of the season and lead to Hojlund being the only forward available to Ruben Amorim. In his last six matches, Hojlund has attempted two or more shots, but his accuracy hasn't been great, with only two of those being on target.