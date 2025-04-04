Premier League Predictions: Odds & Bets for Everton vs. Arsenal

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Arsenal look to make it three straight Premier League wins Saturday when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

Everton narrowly lost to Liverpool on Wednesday in a hard fought match. The Toffees have firmly cleared themselves of the relegation fight and are continually looking to improve under David Moyes. They held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw in the previous meeting, which should give them some confidence heading into Saturday.

The title race is just about over and Arsenal can't afford another slip up or Liverpool will be celebrating before the calendar turns to May. The Gunners got Bukayo Saka back from injury Tuesday, but then they lost Gabriel for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury. They have an important Champions League match against Real Madrid in the midweek, so it will be interesting to see their squad selection for this match.

Premier League odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Premier League Best Bets for Everton vs. Arsenal

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Because of the injuries in their attack, Arsenal had no other choice but to play Mikel Merino as a false nine.

In maybe a surprise to Mikel Arteta, Merino solved one of the Arsenal's biggest problems offensively in being a capable target man.

He's played as a false nine before in his career, but Merino is a big, physical presence in the box and can go up and win aerial duels. Arsenal didn't have that in Kai Havertz, so when they faced low blocks, they were stuck when they were forced to send in a lot of crosses into the box.

Everton are going to sit deep in a low block for a majority of this match, which means Arsenal are going to target Merino, who has scored in back-to-back matches.

I like the value on him to score in this match at +260.

Premier League anytime goalscorer bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Betting on Anytime Assist

When facing a low block, wingers are often isolated against the full-backs and it's important that they create space to send in crosses.

It's unclear if Saka will start Saturday with a meeting against Real Madrid up next. Against Fulham, Gabriel Martinelli had the highest xThreat of anyone in the match along with two successful take-ons, getting to the end line to send in a cross to the box to provide Saka with the assist.

For the season, Martinelli has four assists and 4.3 expected assists. With Arsenal facing another low block, I like the value on him at +450 to have an assist in this match.

Betting on Team Total

Everton are more than likely going to struggle for chances in this match.

In the previous meeting, they only took two shots and created 0.1 expected goals, albeit under Sean Dyche. Still, things aren't expected to change much in this match, as Arsenal are one of the best teams in the world at sustaining pressure.

Arsenal are often criticized for their lack of chance creation from open play, which can sometimes be by design. Arteta wants Arsenal to maintain a solid "rest defense," so they are either easily able to counter press and win the ball back or are well positioned to deal with counter attacks.

In 2025, Arsenal have only allowed 9.3 expected goals in 10 matches. They also have one of the best set-piece defenses, which is always key when facing Everton.

I like the value on Everton not score in this match at +100.

Everton vs. Arsenal Betting Picks

Mikel Merino Anytime Goalscorer (+260)

Gabriel Martinelli Anytime Assist (+450)

Everton Team Total Under 0.5 (+100)