Premier League Betting: Tips, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 23

Away teams dominated Gameweek 22 and it wasn't as simple as good teams playing away to bad teams.

Bournemouth smashed at St. James' Park against the most in-form team in the league (Newcastle). Crystal Palace snuck a win at West Ham. Brighton got three goals past Manchester United, while Manchester City seemingly found their scoring boots before losing to PSG midweek. Even Arsenal let a two-goal lead disappear at home.

If you haven't figured it out, betting isn't easy. But, you can still try to find an edge.

Premier League Best Bets for Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion

Under 2.5 goals between Brighton and Everton -110

The news of more Tottenham injuries came out after I touted under 2.5 goals in Everton's match last week. Maybe it was a bad bet, but I probably wouldn't have made it if I knew Ange Postecoglou was opting for a three-man back line for the first time all season.

Nevertheless, I'm back to the Everton well. Brighton are at home and will get the majority of chances in this match. Brighton have won three in row, but I'm not sold on their efficiency just yet. They scored three goals from six shots at Manchester United, something that surely won't happen against a well-molded Everton group.

I don't think Everton are a great attacking team because they bagged three against Spurs. Even under David Moyes, they have a strategy of sitting deep, hoping to get one of their wings on the counter.

At close to even odds, I'm again taking the under in an Everton match.

EPL Best Bets for Newcastle United at Southampton

SGP: Both teams to score + over 2.5 goals + Newcastle double chance +100

Southampton are battling for a few minutes every game. That doesn't say much, but playing at home, I think they get a goal off Newcastle, who have been prone to counter attacks due to a lack of defensive speed.

I also think Southampton going off the rails is in play, so there probably will be goals and they'll probably come from Newcastle. Despite last week's loss, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon are in flying form and it's hard to bet against them with this Southampton back line.

Throw that together in a single-game parlay and get plus odds.

Premier League Best Bets for Manchester United at Fulham

Under 2.5 goals between Fulham and Man United +100

It's evident Man United have to play their A-game against every opponent to have a chance. Craven Cottage should get their adrenaline flowing, which means I expect a tight contest. Fulham have played well the last few meetings, but they've struggled to convert chances into goals.

While a lot of recent numbers suggest defensive mistakes and goals in this match, I prefer not to bet on mistakes. The last time I took a Fulham under, they passed the ball repeatedly to West Ham in front of their own net. Before that, there were three PKs in the Ipswich match. Can this run continue against me? Probably. I don't care, let's run it back!

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2023: 45-69-2. Down $1,482 on $100 bets.

2022: 79-58-2. Up $2,281 on $100 bets.

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.