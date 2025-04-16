Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace Odds, Picks & Prediction for Wednesday, April 16

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Newcastle look to continue their red-hot form when they host Crystal Palace at St. James' Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle destroyed Manchester United on Sunday and moved into fourth place in the Premier League table. The Magpies are in great position to finish in the top five, which would secure them Champions League football for next season. However, getting three points from matches like this is crucial considering they have Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea and Arsenal still remaining on the schedule.

Crystal Palace were battered 5-2 by Manchester City on Saturday. They went up 2-0 early and then really struggled to keep Manchester City at bay. They're battling to finish in the top half of the table with the likes of Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham and Brighton.

Premier League odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Premier League Best Bets for Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Alexander Isak failed to find of the back of the net against Manchester United on Sunday, but this is a great matchup to get back in the goals.

Palace have become a more aggressive team out of possession, usually pressing teams high in a man-to-man fashion. That likely means Newcastle will look to play as vertical as possible in this matchup. If that happens, Isak will be one on one against Palace's defenders, which is a matchup he's going to win more often than not.

Isak hasn't scored in the last two matches, but he has five goals in his last seven and carries the third best xG per-90 minute scoring rate in the Premier League.

I like the value on him to find the back of the net at +125.

Premier League anytime goalscorer bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Betting on Player Shots

Crystal Palace have been playing in some high event matches, which only helps their best players get on the ball and find space.

Their most productive player in terms of shots has without a doubt been Eberechi Eze. He may have only scored eight goals this season, but he's averaging an absurd 3.68 shots per 90 minutes, which is a higher rate than Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

The biggest reason is that he operates so well between the lines. Once he finds space, he's excellent at creating his own shot and has scored most of his goals just outside the 18-yard box.

Newcastle like to press high and also allow a lot of space between the lines, which are two areas Eze thrives in.

I like the value on him to have over 2.5 shots at -138.

Betting on Total Goals

Palace are fifth in danger zone losses forced and fourth in ball recoveries, showing how hard they work out of possession.

The problem with pressing Newcastle high is that they will send the ball long, win duels and turn this match into a back-and-forth affair. Playing a transition match with Newcastle is about the worst thing you can do because the Magpies are one of the best direct teams in the world with the attackers they posses.

Conversely, Newcastle are an aggressive high-pressing team, which should be a good matchup considering Crystal Palace are dead last in danger zone losses. Against Manchester United on Sunday, Newcastle set the record with 50 danger zone losses.

Still, Palace have shown great ability to expose teams when they finally break the press with Eze and Ismaila Sarr doing a lot of damage in the half space and Adam Wharton being a ball-progression machine.

This match should be very high event, and I like the value on over 2.5 goals at -138.

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace Betting Picks

Alexander Isak Anytime Goalscorer (+125)

Eberechi Eze Over 2.5 shots (-138)

Over 2.5 goals (-138)