Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 24

Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 24

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
February 9, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 24 in the Premier League, featuring a few key matchups between non-top sides. Luton Town host Sheffield United in a massive game near the bottom of the table. Nottingham Forest took three points at Newcastle and will hope to do so at City Ground. Crystal Palace are pondering Roy Hodgson's future as they host Chelsea for Monday night football. Adam and Chris bet on all three in addition to giving a Team Parlay.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Best Bets: Free Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 24
Premier League Best Bets: Free Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 24
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 10
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 10
DraftKings Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, Feb. 10th
DraftKings Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, Feb. 10th
DraftKings DFS Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 10: Just In Time
DraftKings DFS Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 10: Just In Time
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11
Premier League Predicted Lineups for Gameweek 24
Premier League Predicted Lineups for Gameweek 24