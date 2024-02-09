Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 24

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 24 in the Premier League, featuring a few key matchups between non-top sides. Luton Town host Sheffield United in a massive game near the bottom of the table. Nottingham Forest took three points at Newcastle and will hope to do so at City Ground. Crystal Palace are pondering Roy Hodgson's future as they host Chelsea for Monday night football. Adam and Chris bet on all three in addition to giving a Team Parlay.