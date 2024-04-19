Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 34

Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen provide bets for Gameweek 34 in the Premier League. While it's a short weekend because of the FA Cup, they still cover three matches, including a couple massive relegation tilts. Luton Town host Brentford and most notably Everton take on Nottingham Forest. Elsewhere, Liverpool look to bounce back at Fulham. To finish, they have a Team Parlay for the FA Cup matches. 

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
