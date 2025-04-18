Aston Villa vs. Newcastle: Epic Battle for European Qualification Awaits

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United tussle Sunday at Villa Park for their 175th all-time encounter.

Entering Gameweek 33, each team is on the precipice of European qualification with the top five Premier League teams qualifying for Champions League. Aston Villa sit in seventh place on 54 points, just one point off the pace of fifth place Manchester City. Newcastle United have vaulted to third in the table on 59 points, five points clear of sixth-place Chelsea.

HEAD TO HEAD

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have met on 174 occasions, dating back to 1895 when Villa downed Newcastle 7-1 in an FA Cup second round matchup.

During the reverse fixture in December, the Toon rode goals from Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton to a 3-0 victory at St James' Park.

In their last 10 Premier League matchups, the Magpies hold a slight edge over Villa, having won five times, lost thrice and drawn twice.

Newcastle lead the all-time series, winning 76 times and drawing on 39 occasions.

ODDS

Moneyline Odds

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Match Preview

RECENT FORM

Aston Villa (WWLWW) have earned all 12 points from their last four Premier League fixtures, including a victory over Nottingham Forest, who they rival in their quest to secure European football next season.

Newcastle United (WWWWW) have rattled off five successive league victories to climb into the top three. Over the five-match winning streak, they've outscored opponents 15-2 on aggregate.

FORMATIONS

Aston Villa are likely to line up in their familiar and well-drilled 4-2-3-1 under Unai Emery. The experienced manager will look for his midfield double-pivot to provide an element of pragmatism to their buildup. In their most recent league victory over Southampton, Villa earned 61 percent of the possession.

Eddie Howe (or Jason Tindall given Howe's pneumonia) is likely to use to his familiar tactics and rely upon his experienced squad to execute a 4-3-3 shape that focuses on the midfield as the driving force for success. To survive the demands of the manager, the midfield trio must be willing to play a box-to-box role as the impetus for both the squad's attacking and defensive efforts.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Aston Villa's Tactical Approach Under Unai Emery

Emery will have the entire Villa squad at his disposal for selection Saturday.

Success for Villa will mean World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez plays his part between the sticks in keeping the vaunted Newcastle attack at bay. Over his last five starts, Martinez has made 21 saves and five clearances while conceding six goals and recording two clean sheets.

Martinez is likely to be supported by a strong defensive unit led by Ezri Konsa in central defense. Pairing Konsa with Pau Torres appears to be Emery's preference, though following UCL play, Tyrone Mings could be called upon to serve alongside of Konsa. Lucas Digne has been the most depended upon option at left full-back, but following Champions League, Ian Maatsen could again make the XI. Matty Cash has started at right full-back in six of Villa's last seven fixtures.

In the midfield, Emery's most trusted name on the team sheet is Youri Tielemans, who has been named to the starting XI in each of Villa's 32 Premier League fixture this season. In creating continuity in the engine room, Tielemans is most often partnered in the midfield double-pivot with Boubacar Kamara. With Kamara having logged the full 90 minutes in Aston Villa's midweek Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, Amadou Onana, who played 67 minutes of the same fixture, is likely to be the alternative option to Kamara, should Emery opt for rotation.

In attack, Marcus Rashford has supplanted Ollie Watkins as the preferred No. 9 for Emery, having led the line in eight of their last 10 fixtures. However, considering Rashford's 76 minutes of play juxtaposed against Watkins's 14 minutes during their midweek fixture, rotation at the striker position is not out of the question.

In support of the Villa No. 9, Marco Asensio or club captain John McGinn are the likely options to play in the pocket beneath the striker, linking play from the midfield to the attackers. On the right wing, Emery depends upon the play-making ability of Morgan Rogers, who has netted eight goals and seven assists while being named to the starting XI in every Villa Premier League fixture but one (due to suspension). Opposite Rogers, Emery has most often selected Jacob Ramsey, who is adept at fulfilling a box-to-box role that serves Emery's penchant for pragmatism.

Newcastle United's Winning Streak and Form Analysis

Nick Pope will be the man between the sticks Sunday. Over his last five starts, he's conceded just two goals while making 13 saves, including one save from a spot kick, 12 clearances and recorded three clean sheets.

Howe will be nursing attrition across his backline Sunday as Lewis Hall (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and Sven Botman (knee) is on the mend in his return.

Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are the most frequently selected pair in central defense. Valentino Livramento supplanted Kieran Trippier in the Toon's pecking order this season, but in Hall's absence, Livramento has slid to left-back to make way for Tripper to re-enter the starting XI on the right side.

The midfield triumvirate of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes is undoubtedly Newcastle's strongest pairing. During Joelinton's four-match absence in February, Lewis Miley and Sean Longstaff each picked up minutes. Look for either to cameo as a member of the starting XI if Howe elects for minor squad rotation following their midweek 5-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace.

The attack is spearheaded by perennial double-digit goal scorer Alexander Isak whose 21 Premier League goals this season are equal to the output of Erling Haaland and trail only Mohamed Salah. Isak's next Premier League goal will mark a new career best in a single top-flight domestic campaign.

English wingers Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy most often flank Newcastle's striker. Gordon has made two abbreviated substitute appearances since his return from a thigh injury. If Howe opts to continue with a cautious approach to Gordon's minutes, the Toon need not ponderously seek for their alternative option, as Harvey Barnes is on a scorching run of form that has seen him score four goals and assist twice over his last five starts.

Key Players to Watch in Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Clash

Marcus Rashford has taken the opportunity to revitalize his form after being loaned from Manchester United. Over his last 10 appearances (eight starts), the striker has created 20 chances while scoring three goals and assisting three more.

Sandro Tonali is integral to Newcastle's will and ability to play downhill, through the center of the park. Over his last five starts, Tonali has scored twice and assisted once while contributing seven tackles (six won) and eight clearances with three clean sheet efforts.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Isak continues to lead the line for the Magpies as one of the most dependable goal-scoring options in all of Europe. Over his last five starts, the striker attempted 15 shots (five on goal) while scoring twice and assisting once. Isak has netted three golas in four career appearances versus the Villans. If Newcastle can outlast their West Midlands compatriots, expect the star striker to feature on the scoresheet.

Result: Aston Villa 2-2 Newcastle United

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Aston Villa: April 22 at Manchester City

Newcastle United: April 26 vs. Ipswich Town