Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs. Leicester City Predictions, Odds, Notes

Manchester United and Leicester City meet Sunday at Old Trafford in their 139th all-time encounter. The Red Devils have a quick turnaround after a Thursday evening 2-0 victory over Greek side PAOK FC. United find themselves on uncertain footing as the squad and interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy await the arrival of newly appointed manager Ruben Amorim from Sporting CP.

Leicester City hope to bring their shooting boots to Old Trafford after going winless over their last three fixtures (all competitions), which included a 5-2 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on Oct. 30.

Manchester United sit 13th in the Premier League table with 12 points, while Leicester City are just off that pace in 15th place with 10 points from their first 10 matches.

HEAD TO HEAD

Manchester United and Leicester City have met on 138 occasions, dating back to 1894 when United, then known as Newton Heath, defeated Leicester 'Fosse' 3-2 in their inaugural fixture. Manchester United triumphed in both fixtures versus Leicester City during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign by an aggregate score of 4-0.

Manchester United lead the all-time series handedly, having won 71 times and drawn on 31 occasions. Leicester City's most recent victory over the Red Devils was a 4-2 win at King Power Stadium in October 2021.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Manchester United

Manchester United enter the fixture with a lengthy injury list. Even with the return of Manuel Ugarte to fitness, United's midfield remains thin. Christian Eriksen (knock) was left out of the squad in the draw versus Chelsea but came off the bench for a cameo in their midweek Europa League victory. Kobbie Mainoo (knee) remains weeks away from returning to action.

Of their injured quartet of defenders, Luke Shaw is the only regular starter and is closest to returning after training with the team Friday. However, he's still a doubt to feature until after the international break. Leny Yoro (foot) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) have returned to training in limited capacities. Former captain Harry Maguire (calf) has yet to resume training on grass.

Leicester City

Long-serving Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has started every league match this season. While the players around him have changed, he's been the constant with Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp often swapping starts in the midfield.

Ageless wonder Jamie Vardy continues as the focal point of the attack for Leicester City. Similar to Ndidi, he's started every match, producing four goals and one assist. Central defender Wout Faes has played every minute of available Premier League football this season after appearing and starting in each of Leicester's 43 matches during their Championship-winning 2023/2024 season.

FORMATIONS

Manchester United's interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has lined up in a 4-2-3-1 during his brief spell in charge, similar to Erik ten Hag. Ugarte has found fitness and a place on the team sheet alongside veteran Casemiro in a holding midfield pivot.

Bruno Fernandes is the impetus for the United attack as a central attacking midfielder and has scored three goals in three fixtures since the manager change. Fernandes will play the No. 10 role and pick up positions in the central areas while looking to distribute quickly to the two wingers or play direct to United's striker. United's first-choice keeper Andre Onana's ability to distribute the ball effectively begins the Manchester United build up play from the back.

Leicester City are likely to roll out the recognizable 4-2-3-1 shape that new manager Steve Cooper has implemented. Cooper is likely to shift an attacking midfielder into a deeper role when out of possession while also pushing an extra man into midfield when Leicester enjoy a spell on the ball. Once the Foxes poach possession, expect direct passing from the midfield duo of Winks and Ndidi in an effort to quickly spring the attack.

With each team poised to mirror each other's shape, individual battles and tactical adjustments are likely to decide the outcome of the clash. Though Leicester conceded five goals in the recent EFL Cup defeat at United, the squad was heavily rotated. Conversely, talented attacking midfielder Mason Mount returned to training in full Monday and will be an added arrow to the manager's quiver from the bench Sunday. E

Expect van Nistelrooy to play his best XI Sunday, looking for the victory in his final game in charge as interim manager and before United gather themselves during the international break.

RECENT FORM

Manchester United (WDWLD) drew 1-1 at Old Trafford versus Chelsea in their most recent domestic fixture on the back of a second-half Bruno Fernandes penalty conversion. The Red Devils have struggled for goals this season, having scored zero or one goal in eight of their 10 Premier League matchups. United's nine total domestic goals are the third least in the league.

Leicester City (DLLWW) rode a second-half, stoppage-time goal from Jordan Ayew versus a 10-man Ipswich Town to a 1-1 draw in their last league match. The Foxes have taken seven points from their most recent five domestic fixtures, only dropping matches at Arsenal and at home versus Nottingham Forest over that stretch.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alejandro Garnacho: Garnacho, underwhelmingly, leads Manchester United with two Premier League goals over 10 appearances (seven starts). The winger has looked lively in three matches under van Nistelrooy, scoring in the first half of their 5-2 League Cup victory over Leicester and narrowly missing a goal from four shots (two on goal) in their most recent league fixture, a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Facundo Buonanotte: The Brighton loanee's direct play has earned him a place on Steve Cooper's team sheet. After making four appearances (two starts) over Leicester's first five fixtures, Buonanotte has started in five successive league matches. Over that span, he's attempted 17 shots (six on target), 15 crosses (six accurate), and eight corners while creating 10 chances, scoring twice and supplying an assist.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Andre Onana

Manchester United will be lining up Sunday for their seventh fixture in just 23 days. Given the lack of healthy players in the squad with the ability to rotate into the United backline, the likes of Matthijs De Ligt, Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez will have been asked to play the lion's share of minutes over the congested schedule. United should be able to possess and attack the Leicester backline at will. However, with a fatigued defensive unit, their best defender must be their keeper. Expect Onana to repel the Leicester City counterattacks and showcase his above average distribution when given the opportunity to catalyze the United attack.

Result: Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Manchester United: Nov. 24 at Ipswich Town

Leicester City: Nov. 23 vs. Chelsea