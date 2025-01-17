Premier League Preview: Newcastle vs. Bournemouth Predictions, Odds, Notes

This article is part of our Game Previews series.

Newcastle and Bournemouth meet Saturday at St. James' Park for their 21st all-time matchup.

Newcastle hold the fourth position in the Premier League table, nine points off the pace of league leaders Liverpool who hold a game in hand. Bournemouth sit in eighth place on 34 points, just three points behind fifth-place Chelsea as the Cherries set their sights on European qualification.

HEAD TO HEAD

Newcastle and Bournemouth have tussled only 20 times before, dating back to 1963 when Bournemouth, then known as Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic, defeated Newcastle 2-1 in a Third Round League Cup tilt. In their two league fixtures during the 2023/2024 campaign, the Cherries earned a 2-0 victory at home and the teams split the the spoils in a 2-2 draw at St James' Park.

This season, goals from Marcus Tavernier and Anthony Gordon earned each team a point in their 1-1 draw at Vitality Stadium.

Newcastle narrowly lead the all-time series, having won seven times and drawn on seven occasions.

ODDS

Moneyline

DraftKings: NEW -155 Draw +330, BOU +370 (PROMO CODE)

FanDuel: NEW -165 Draw +330, BOU +420 (PROMO CODE)

BetMGM: NEW -155 Draw +310, BOU +380 (BONUS CODE)

Bet365: NEW -163 Draw +320, BOU +400 (BONUS CODE)

RECENT FORM

Newcastle (WWWWW) are in blistering form, having won nine successive matches across all competitions, outscoring opponents 26-3.

Bournemouth (DWWDD) are unbeaten over their last 10 fixtures in all competitions (six wins, four draws) dating back to November. The Cherries defense has been the rudder by which they've steered themselves to success, conceding 0.9 goals per match during the strong run of form.

FORMATIONS

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has relied upon his experienced squad to execute the tactics of his well-drilled 4-3-3 shape that focuses on the midfield as the driving force for success. Howe's uncompromising request of his midfielders to play a box-to-box role is a microcosm of the work rate pervasive throughout the squad.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has definitively impressed his 4-2-3-1 formation upon the Bournemouth squad. The defensive solidity created with two holding midfielders playing ahead of the backline allows the full-backs to selectively join the attack with overlapping runs down the flanks, intending to provide crosses into the box.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Newcastle

Howe has opted for a consistent starting XI during the Magpies' winning streak.

Martin Dubravka has filled in admirably for injured first-choice keeper Nick Pope (knee), who has yet to resume training with the team. Through eight starts across all competitions, Dubravka has recorded six clean sheets.

Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are the most frequently selected pair in central defense. However, Sven Botman recently returned from his long-term absence with a torn ACL and Schar is dealing with an illness ahead of this match. Lewis Hall has locked down the left-back spot, while Valentino Livramento has supplanted Kieran Trippier at right-back for the Toon.

The midfield triumvirate of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes have ruled the roost the majority of their winning streak. The potent grouping has produced five goals and nine assists in all competitions this season. As the contest grinds on, expect Howe to dip into his experienced reserves and refresh his engine room with the likes of Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Lewis Miley.

The attack is spearheaded by perennial double-digit goal scorer Alexander Isak whose 15 Premier League goals this season trail only Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah. English wingers Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy most often flank Isak, producing nine goals and 11 assists themselves.

Bournemouth

Iraola's side enters the fixture somewhat in flux, as they've experienced a string of injuries across their attacking and defensive ranks.

Between the sticks, Kepa Arrizabalaga is likely to return after Mark Travers was forced into action during their midweek 2-2 draw with Chelsea as Arrizabalaga was unable to face his parent club.

Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi have led the Cherries' effort in central defense since Marcos Senesi went down with a long-term quad injury in early December. Milos Kerkez has been a revelation for Bournemouth at left-back, starting in each of Bournemouth's 21 fixtures, scoring once and assisting on three goals. With James Hill (hamstring) a game-time decision and Adam Smith still dealing with his injury, Lewis Cook could be an option to move from his midfield role and deputize at right-back.

With Cook potentially moving to fill a gap in the backline, the responsibility of playing in the midfield double-pivot that protects the defensive unit is likely to fall to Tyler Adams and Ryan Christie. Justin Kluivert has thrived in the advanced midfield role this season, tying a career-high for a single top-flight domestic campaign with seven goals and chipping in two assists

The Bournemouth attacking unit has been most impacted by the team's injuries with club-record signing Evanilson unavailable for an extended period after suffering a foot fracture. Dango Ouattara has been the preferred option in the No. 9 role in his and Enes Unal's absence, bagging two goals in two starting appearances since the injury. In support of the striker, winger Antoine Semenyo has shown his agility and dynamism this season against the stiffest of competition, scoring goals versus top clubs Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Manchester City. In their most recent two fixtures, David Brooks has served on the right wing where he provided two assists in Bournemouth's 5-1 FA Cup victory over West Bromwich Albion.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Joelinton is one of the most depended upon midfielders in England. He has started 20 of Newcastle's 21 fixtures and has netted four goals and one assist. Over his most recent five appearances, the midfielder has averaged two shots per appearance, created three chances, scored twice and assisted once. Joelinton's industry will be on display at St. James' Park, as he'll likely assume responsibility for tracking back to contribute defensively in containing the dangerous Semenyo.

Antoine Semenyo continues to create opportunities to threaten the opponent's net. His 79 shots attempted (24 on goal) this season ranks third in the Premier League, trailing just Salah and Haaland. However, his clinicality can be called into question as his 30-percent shot on-target rate is well below league average. Semenyo is a serial chance creator, and if he's able to hit the target, can be a game wrecker for the Cherries.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Alexander Isak

Isak is in the midst of a career-best run of form. Since the end of October, the striker has made 13 appearances and scored in 11 of those appearances, totalling 14 goals while also chipping in four assists. With Newcastle in their strongest position and run of form this season, expect their attacking play to continue to be filtered though one of the most prolific Premier League strikers. Expect at least one goal from Isak.

Result: Newcastle 3-1 Bournemouth

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Newcastle: Jan. 25 at Southampton

Bournemouth: Jan. 25 vs. Nottingham Forest