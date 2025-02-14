Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United Predictions, Odds, Lineups

This article is part of our Game Previews series.

Tottenham and Manchester United meet Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their 204th all-time encounter. Both clubs are well below where they want to be in the table.

Prior to Saturday's matches, Tottenham find themselves in no-man's land, sitting in 14th place on 27 points; 10 points clear of the drop zone but also 14 points off the pace required for European qualification. Manchester United's inconsistent play has landed them just one place above Spurs in the table, hanging onto 13th place with 29 points earned through 24 fixtures played.

HEAD TO HEAD

Tottenham and Manchester United have met on 203 occasions, dating back to 1899 when Tottenham drew with Manchester United, then known as Newton Heath, in a 1-1 FA Cup First Round matchup.

Tottenham have ruled the roost over the Red Devils of late, going unbeaten over their last five encounters (three wins, two draws).

Spurs have won both matchups this season, including a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture and a 4-3 triumph in the Carabao Cup's fifth round at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester United lead the all-time series, winning 96 times and drawing on 51 occasions.

ODDS

Moneyline

DraftKings: TOT +145 Draw +275, MUN +165 (PROMO CODE)

FanDuel: TOT +150 Draw +270, MUN +165 (PROMO CODE)

BetMGM: TOT +140 Draw +270, MUN +170 (BONUS CODE)

Bet365: TOT +145 Draw +275, MUN +162 (BONUS CODE)

RECENT FORM

Tottenham (LLWWL) have continued to plummet down the table over the last few months. They've collected just seven points from a possible 30 over their last 10 Premier League fixtures (two wins, seven losses, one draw).

Manchester United (WLWWW) have found improved form under Ruben Amorim, depending on how you look at it. Over their last 10 Premier League fixtures, the Red Devils have earned 16 of a possible 30 points (five wins, four losses, one draw).

FORMATIONS

Ange Postecoglou opened the season playing a 4-3-3, though injuries have forced him to change lineups and strategies. Over their last five league fixtures, he's used a variety of a 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1 and even played a three-at-the-back (3-4-2-1) in a loss at Goodison Park. Clearly, injuries have derailed plans since early in the season.

Amorim has implemented his 3-4-3 system at Old Trafford with an emphasis on wing-backs providing width in attack and maintaining the ability to retreat into deeper defensive positions. When executing a high press after being dispossessed, the United shape usually shifts to a 4-4-2, with an attacking midfielder joining the striker in the vanguard of their high-intensity defensive effort.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Tottenham Hotspur

As they have throughout the season, Tottenham continue to manage a rash of injuries. Fortunately, Postecoglou will receive somewhat of a boost this week with players returning to fitness across all levels of the pitch.

After suffering an ankle injury in November, first-choice keeper Guglielmo Vicario is set to reclaim his place between the sticks in the Spurs' starting XI, supplanting Antonin Kinsky.

Central defender Radu Dragusin is the latest casualty of the injury-plagued Tottenham campaign after suffering a season-ending knee injury at the beginning of February. However, Destiny Udogie (hamstring) has returned to training and will be available for selection. With key center-backs Micky van de Ven (undisclosed) and Cristian Romero (quadriceps) still weeks away in their quest to return to fitness, expect to see a back four with Archie Gray and Kevin Danso serving centrally and Pedro Porro operating on the right-flank. Expect Djed Spence to continue to earn the majority of minutes as Udogie rebuilds his stamina.

Rodrigo Bentancur (concussion) has been a welcome addition in his return to the squad, assuming his familiar holding midfield role in Spurs' last two league fixtures. If Postecoglou opts for a midfield double-pivot, look for Bentancur to play alongside Pape Sarr, who has started in four of the last five league fixtures, or Yves Bissouma. If a midfield of three is the preference, look for Lucas Bergvall's name to be included on the team sheet, as well.

Postecoglou's options in the striker role has been limited since Dominic Solanke (knee) and Richarlison (calf) have been ruled out for at least the next few weeks. Conversely, in the attacking midfield roles, Spurs are reinforced with the return of James Maddison (calf) after a near three-week absence. Further boosting the attacking options, Timo Werner (hamstring) and Brennan Johnson (calf) have resumed training and will face pre-match fitness tests. With the attrition in the No. 9 role, expect new arrival and Bayern Munich-loanee Mathys Tel to spearhead the attack supported by Son Heung-Min, Dejan Kulusevski and possibly Maddison or Johnson.

Manchester United

Manchester United enter the fixture in relative health, nursing only three long-term injuries.

Lisandro Martinez (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. In his absence, expect Harry Maguire, who has started in four of United's last five league fixtures, to retain his place in the starting XI alongside Matthijs De Ligt and either Leny Yoro or Noussair Mazraoui. In the wing-back roles, Diogo Dalot is likely to patrol the right flank with new signing Patrick Dorgu likely to make his Premier League debut at left wing-back. After experiencing a set back in his earlier quest to return to the pitch, Luke Shaw (calf) won't be rushed back into the lineup.

Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo were selected as Amorim's midfield pairing most often over their last five Premier League fixtures, though the latter has been moved to more of an attacking role at times. When the manager selects Alejandro Garnacho in his side, Bruno Fernandes drops a line and serves in the midfield alongside Ugarte.

Rasmus Hojlund has not scored a Premier League goal since December. As a result, it's conceivable that Amorim would opt for Joshua Zirkzee up top. Zirkzee bagged a goal off the bench in United's 2-1 FA Cup win against Leicester City earlier this month.

Amad Diallo's name has been written in permanent marker on the United team sheet, having started each of United's last 10 Premier League matches. He'll support the striker in an advanced midfield role off of the striker's right shoulder while Garnacho, Fernandes or Mainoo fill the role off the striker's left shoulder.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Pedro Porro: Given the expectation that Dorgu will make his Premier League debut for United, expect Postecoglou to target the newly-arrived wing-back by giving Porro full license to fly up the pitch. Over his most recent five starts across all competitions, Porro has poured in 28 crosses (eight accurate) and attempted 11 shots (four on goal) en route to creating six chances and supplying two assists.

Bruno Fernandes: If Manchester United are to successfully swoop into North London and earn three points, expect Fernandes to be the United attacker who finds an unlocking pass in transition. If Fernandes is held in check during open play, he still has the propensity to contribute from set pieces, as he calls the shots for United on free kicks, corners and penalties. Over his most recent five starts across all competitions, United's captain has created 13 chances, scored once and assisted once.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Dejan Kulusevski

Kulusevski is the spark that ignites the Tottenham attack. Over his last five appearances (four starts) across all competitions, the attacking midfielder has created nine chances and supplied two assists. In the 15 matches (all competitions) in which Kulusevski has recorded a goal contribution this season, Spurs have won eight, lost four and drawn three times.

Result: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Manchester United

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Tottenham Hotspur: Feb. 22 at Ipswich Town

Manchester United: Feb. 22 at Everton