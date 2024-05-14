2024 WNBA Predictions: WNBA MVP, Rookie of the Year, Champions and More

Predictions for 2024 WNBA Awards: WNBA Rookie of the Year, MVP and More

The 28th season of the WNBA tips off Tuesday, featuring an influx of rookie talent that includes Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Angel Reese. The rookie class will attempt to establish themselves professionally against a league that now has several superteams, including the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty and Seattle Storm. On Opening Night, RotoWire's experts make predictions for who will finish the year with some hardware.

Most Valuable Player

Jason Shebilske: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Wilson felt slighted after Breanna Stewart was named the 2023 MVP, so the Aces' superstar will be playing with a chip on her shoulder this year, and I think coach Becky Hammon will be inclined to keep Wilson's playing time elevated, even in lopsided matchups.

Kirien Sprecher: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Alex Barutha: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Nick Whalen: Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Rookie of the Year

Shebilske: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Sprecher: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Barutha: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Rookie of the Year usually comes down to the best combination of talent and opportunity. Clark has heaps of both.

Whalen: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

While I tend to think Clark may struggle to adjust more than most, this is firmly her award to lose, which makes it a difficult, uphill battle for the other top rookies to rip it away from her. Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson will be firmly in the mix, but it feels to me like it would take a significantly disappointing rookie year from Clark for her not to win the award.

Defensive Player of the Year

Shebilske: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

There's a chance that voter fatigue comes into play here since Wilson has won Defensive Player of the Year in the last two seasons, but she hasn't shown signs of slowing down in terms of her on-court production.

Sprecher: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Barutha: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Whalen: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

While Wilson may not be my MVP pick, she's the obvious choice to take home what would be her WNBA-record-setting third straight DPOY. Last season, Wilson led the WNBA in defensive rating, defensive win shares and block rate (among qualified players). Wilson also finished in the top 10 in the league in total steals (55).

Most Improved Player

Shebilske: Dana Evans, Chicago Sky

Sprecher: Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics

Barutha: Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics

With Elena Delle Donne out of the picture this season, Austin is in prime position to step into both more minutes and usage. Austin's offensive game is still a work in progress, but she's an excellent rebounder defender, posting 12.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per 40 minutes in 2023.

Whalen: Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Boston is coming off of a strong rookie year in which she took home Rookie of the Year honors and received some MVP votes, so perhaps she doesn't have too far to climb. But even with the arrival of Caitlin Clark, Boston should be able to take a major leap in Year 2. Clark should only open things up for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, who shot nearly 58 percent from the field last season. A jump in scoring and assists should be expected, while Boston is already one of the better defenders at her position in the WNBA.

Sixth Player of the Year

Shebilske: Alysha Clark, Las Vegas Aces

Sprecher: Alysha Clark, Las Vegas Aces

Barutha: Sami Whitcomb, Seattle Storm

Whitcomb placed 4th in 6POY voting last season. She's on one of the league's top squads and provides a nice combination of scoring and passing.

Whalen: Natisha Hiedeman, Minnesota Lynx

Coach of the Year

Shebilske: Noelle Quinn, Seattle Storm

Sprecher: Sandy Brondello, New York Liberty

Barutha: Stephanie White, Connecticut Sun

How much credit should be given to Becky Hammon and Sandy Brondello for coaching the league's two superteams? And the Storm adding Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike means Noelle Quinn's job just got much easier. White should win this award if the Sun are close to the Aces or Liberty in the standings.

Whalen: Noelle Quinn, Seattle Storm

WNBA Finals Matchup and Champion

Shebilske: Seattle Storm over Las Vegas Aces

I still think the Aces enter 2024 as the league's top team, but they lost Candace Parker in a late retirement and will be without Chelsea Gray to begin the year. New York and Connecticut will also be candidates to dethrone the back-to-back champions, but Seattle has an intriguing roster following some splashy offseason moves.

Sprecher: New York Liberty over Las Vegas Aces

Barutha: Las Vegas Aces over New York Liberty

Whalen: Las Vegas Aces over New York Liberty in four games

Best WNBA Futures Bet for 2024

Shebilske: Seattle Storm to Win 2024 WNBA Finals (+1400)

I was nervous about the Liberty last year since I was unsure of how the team's chemistry would develop in Year 1. I share those reservations about this year's Storm, but the odds are simply too good to pass up after the stellar offseason acquisitions the team made. I still think that the Aces and Liberty have better teams heading into 2024, but taking the Storm with the fourth-best odds to win the title is enticing.

Sprecher: Atlanta Dream Over 18.5 Wins (-110)

The Dream won 19 of 40 games last year. They replaced Monique Billings with Tina Charles and Danielle Robinson with Jordin Canada, so I believe Atlanta has gotten better, even if DraftKings disagrees. Led by Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker, I like the Dream to flirt with 25 wins and a top-four seed for most of the 2024 campaign.

Barutha: Alyssa Thomas for MVP (+1500)

This is really A'ja Wilson's or Breanna Stewart's award to lose, as two elite players on the top title-contending teams. But Thomas is coming off her best season, posting seven triple-doubles and finishing second in MVP voting and sixth in the league in Win Shares – only behind Aces and Liberty players. She also finished second in DPOY voting.

Whalen: Jewell Loyd for MVP (+2000), Indiana Fever Under 20.5 Wins (-110)

