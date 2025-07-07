Fantasy WNBA Week 8: Top Risers and Fallers

Kathryn Westbeld , Phoenix Mercury: Westbeld continues to see solid playing time as a starter and has recorded at least one steal in each of her last eight appearances, averaging 5.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 18.9 minutes per game during that span. While that marks a slight dip from her season average of 22.3 minutes per game, Satou Sabally 's ankle injury could open the door for increased playing time. Sabally has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wings, and while head coach Nate Tibbetts labeled the star forward as day-to-day after she missed Sunday's practice,

Aziaha James , Dallas Wings: The rookie guard continues to impress, averaging 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 three-pointers across 30.6 minutes per game in her last six outings (three starts). She has been extremely efficient during that span, posting shooting splits of 47.7/52.4/88.5. This includes a career-best performance in Thursday's win over Phoenix, during which the NC State product posted 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes. Arike Ogunbowale (thumb) and DiJonai Carrington (ribs) have both ruled out for Monday's rematch against the Mercury, so there remains ample opportunity for James. As an added bonus, Dallas plays three games this week.

The WNBA is back to its regularly scheduled programming after a light schedule in Week 7, and there are plenty of opportunities to add value across fantasy formats.

The WNBA is back to its regularly scheduled programming after a light schedule in Week 7, and there are plenty of opportunities to add value across fantasy formats.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 8

Aziaha James, Dallas Wings: The rookie guard continues to impress, averaging 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 three-pointers across 30.6 minutes per game in her last six outings (three starts). She has been extremely efficient during that span, posting shooting splits of 47.7/52.4/88.5. This includes a career-best performance in Thursday's win over Phoenix, during which the NC State product posted 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes. Arike Ogunbowale (thumb) and DiJonai Carrington (ribs) have both ruled out for Monday's rematch against the Mercury, so there remains ample opportunity for James. As an added bonus, Dallas plays three games this week.

Kathryn Westbeld, Phoenix Mercury: Westbeld continues to see solid playing time as a starter and has recorded at least one steal in each of her last eight appearances, averaging 5.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 18.9 minutes per game during that span. While that marks a slight dip from her season average of 22.3 minutes per game, Satou Sabally's ankle injury could open the door for increased playing time. Sabally has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wings, and while head coach Nate Tibbetts labeled the star forward as day-to-day after she missed Sunday's practice, her visible limp and walking boot could signal further limitations this week. That would likely allow Westbeld to take on additional minutes.

Monique Akoa-Makani, Phoenix Mercury: Akoa-Makani delivered an extremely efficient performance in Thursday's loss to the Wings, during which she posted 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes. With Kahleah Copper (hamstring) and Satou Sabally (ankle) ruled out for Monday's rematch against the Wings, Akoa-Makani could see an uptick in playing time. The rookie guard has averaged 11.6 points, 3.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 20.0 minutes per game in her last five outings.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Los Angeles Sparks: Barker played just five minutes in Thursday's loss to the Liberty and didn't see the floor in Saturday's win over Indiana. The Sparks claimed Julie Vanloo off waivers and welcomed back Julie Allemand and Rae Burrell from extended absences during that stretch. As a result, Barker's minutes have decreased. The rookie guard took on an increased role early in the season, averaging 5.1 points across 21.0 minutes per game over her first 15 WNBA appearances. However, she'll likely continue to see decreased playing time heading into the All-Star break.

Kiah Stokes, Las Vegas Aces: Stokes isn't known for being a major contributor in fantasy formats, and her value has dipped even further since NaLyssa Smith joined the Aces via trade last Monday, appearing in the team's last two games. Over her last three appearances, Stokes has averaged 1.3 points and 4.0 rebounds across 13.0 minutes per game, and she moved to a reserve role for the first time this season during Sunday's game against the Sun. While the veteran center logged 18 minutes in Sunday's 18-point win, 10 of those minutes came in the fourth quarter with the starters watching from the sideline.

Laeticia Amihere, Golden State Valkyries: Amihere enjoyed a successful Week 6 while Janelle Salaun and Cecilia Zandalasini were sidelined due to EuroBasket commitments. However, both players returned to the lineup in Saturday's loss to the Lynx, logging nine minutes apiece. Amihere didn't see the floor Saturday, and with Salaun and Zandalasini likely to see an increase in minutes, Amihere's playing time will presumably remain limited.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 8

Aari McDonald, Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark (groin) was limited in Friday's practice and immediately ruled out for Saturday's loss to the Sparks, so McDonald may continue to receive an expanded role this week. The 26-year-old guard has averaged 9.8 points, 5.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game over her last four outings (three starts) due to Clark being sidelined. The Fever play three games this week, and if Clark misses any of them, McDonald could remain a viable streaming option.