WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, August 24

Top Bets

New York Liberty -5.5 (-114) at Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:20 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Liberty have been one of the hottest teams in the WNBA lately, as they've blown out the Aces twice this month, including an 82-63 win on Aug. 15 to secure the Commissioner's Cup. While the Sun are also among the league's top teams, they've lost three of their last five matchups, and their pair of wins were narrow victories over Washington and Chicago. Although the two teams will square off in Connecticut on Thursday, I expect the Liberty to cover the spread.

Jewell Loyd Over 3.5 Assists (-115) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:25 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Loyd's scoring achievements have been undeniable this season, but she's also made some contributions in the assists column. After a relatively cold stretch in mid-August, she's bounced back over the last two matchups by averaging 4.5 assists per game. Loyd has averaged 6.0 assists per game in two appearances against the Fever this season, and I expect her to dish out at least four dimes Thursday.

Alanna Smith Over 6.5 Rebounds (-135) vs. Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sky are heavy underdogs during Thursday's matchup against the Aces and square off against a solid frontcourt headlined by A'ja Wilson, but Smith has been dominant on the boards recently, averaging 9.3 rebounds per game over her last four outings. She averaged 8.0 rebounds per game over two previous meetings with Las Vegas this season and should continue to thrive Thursday.

Kayla McBride Over 14.5 Points (-125) at Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: McBride's scoring line is somewhat perplexing since she's averaged 20.0 points per game over her last three appearances, and she tallied 21 points during Tuesday's matchup against the Wings. While Thursday's rematch will be played in Dallas, I still like her chances to score at least 15 points given her increase in field-goal attempts recently. Even though the Lynx could attack the frontcourt more if Satou Sabally is out or limited Thursday, McBride should still have an opportunity to succeed Thursday.

