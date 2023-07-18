WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, July 18

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Top Bets

Rhyne Howard Over 3.5 assists versus Minnesota Lynx (-113)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Howard has dished out at least four assists in six of her last seven matchups, averaging 4.7 dimes per game during that stretch. She also had six assists during Atlanta's first matchup with Minnesota this season (May 23), which ties her second-highest mark of the campaign.

Diamond Miller Over 11.5 points at Atlanta Dream (-102)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Miller scored at least 15 points in four of Minnesota's final seven games before the All-Star break, averaging 13.9 points on 43.2 percent shooting during that stretch. Minnesota remains shorthanded, so the rookie should get plenty of shots up against Atlanta, it's just a matter of if she can be efficient enough to eclipse the double-digit mark.

Alyssa Thomas Under 9.5 Rebounds (-110) at Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Thomas has been among the league's most dominant players this season, but she hasn't had too much success on the boards in recent matchups. She was held to single-digit rebounds in her four appearances before the All-Star break, and she could have trouble reaching 10 boards against a Mercury frontcourt that features Brittney Griner.

Kayla McBride Over 12.5 points at Atlanta Dream (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Nick Whalen: McBride has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games and could see a few more opportunities with Rachel Banham – a key bench piece – sidelined for the Lynx. Entering Tuesday, the Dream are No. 1 in the WNBA in pace and are tied for the league lead in points allowed per game (86.4).

