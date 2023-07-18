WNBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
July Free Trial Offer
For every new free 2-day trial signup this July we're donating $1 to FantasyCares.org! Help a great cause and explore every fantasy tool, stat and article to see for yourself why tens of thousands of fantasy players invest in a RotoWire subscription.
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, July 18

WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, July 18

Written by 
Jason Shebilske 
Kirien Sprecher 
Nick Whalen 
July 18, 2023

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Top Bets

Rhyne Howard Over 3.5 assists versus Minnesota Lynx (-113)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Howard has dished out at least four assists in six of her last seven matchups, averaging 4.7 dimes per game during that stretch. She also had six assists during Atlanta's first matchup with Minnesota this season (May 23), which ties her second-highest mark of the campaign.

Diamond Miller Over 11.5 points at Atlanta Dream (-102)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Miller scored at least 15 points in four of Minnesota's final seven games before the All-Star break, averaging 13.9 points on 43.2 percent shooting during that stretch. Minnesota remains shorthanded, so the rookie should get plenty of shots up against Atlanta, it's just a matter of if she can be efficient enough to eclipse the double-digit mark.

New users looking to bet Diamond Miller 11.5 points at -102 can use a FanDuel Promo Code.

Alyssa Thomas Under 9.5 Rebounds (-110) at Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Thomas has been among the league's most dominant players this season, but she hasn't had too much success on the boards in recent matchups. She was held to single-digit rebounds in her four appearances before the All-Star break, and she could have trouble reaching 10 boards against a Mercury frontcourt that features Brittney Griner.

You can bet Alyssa Thomas under 9.5 rebounds at -110 on DraftKings, one of our favorite sports betting sites.

Kayla McBride Over 12.5 points at Atlanta Dream (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Nick Whalen: McBride has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games and could see a few more opportunities with Rachel Banham – a key bench piece – sidelined for the Lynx. Entering Tuesday, the Dream are No. 1 in the WNBA in pace and are tied for the league lead in points allowed per game (86.4).

For those playing fantasy WNBA, check out RotoWire's WNBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools such as our Current Fantasy WNBA Rankings and WNBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For some of our favorite sportsbook promo codes, check out the links below.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jason Shebilske
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019 as his first position covering fantasy sports. In addition to RotoWire, he writes for Sports Broadcast Journal.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, July 12
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, July 12
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Sunday, July 9
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Sunday, July 9
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 9
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 9
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, July 7
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, July 7
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 7
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 7
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends