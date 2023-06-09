WNBA Betting Advice Today - Free Picks for Friday, June 9

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Best Bets

Moneyline parlay: Indiana Fever + New York Liberty to win outright (+207)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30 a.m. CT

Nick Whalen: I like the Liberty to take care of business on the road tonight, and the Fever to pull the (slight) upset as 3.5-point dogs. The Liberty are still figuring things out offensively, but eventually the three-point shooting – New York is first in the WNBA in attempt rate but eighth in 3PT% -- should start to come around. Meanwhile, I see Indiana-Minnesota as essentially even on offense, but the Fever have been the better defensive team thus far. While Indiana has dropped three in a row, the Fever lost a one-possession game to the Sun, led the Aces with under a minute remaining and fell in overtime at Chicago earlier this week.

You can make this parlay on DraftKings, one of our favorite sports betting sites.

Sabrina Ionescu over 3.5 assists (-125) at Atlanta

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Courtney Vandersloot took the point-guard reins from Ionescu this offseason, but the latter has still dished at least three assists in five straight games, averaging 4.4 dimes during that stretch. Ionescu may not have the ball in her hands as much this year, but she's still a talented playmaker, and I expect her to flourish versus Atlanta's backcourt.

New users looking to bet Sabrina Ionescu over 3.5 assists can use a FanDuel Promo Code.

Aliyah Boston over 5.5 rebounds (-150) at Minnesota

FanDuel Sportsbook 12:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The rookie has grabbed at least four boards in all six of her appearances and had a season-high 11 rebounds last time out. Minnesota's frontcourt is stout, but I expect Boston to flirt with another double-double Friday.

Diana Taurasi over 18.5 points (-118) at Dallas

FanDuel Sportsbook 12:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Taurasi has scored at least 19 points in three straight games. She's struggled with her shot thus far, but she's found a way to rack up points even when she hasn't been proficient. I expect the veteran superstar to thrive against Dallas' backcourt.

Marina Mabrey over 16.5 points (-122) at Los Angeles

FanDuel Sportsbook 12:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Mabrey has scored at least 17 points in four of her last six games, averaging 18.7 points during that stretch. I expect Los Angeles to focus its defensive attention on Kahleah Copper, which should allow Mabrey to feast on the perimeter.

Elena Delle Donne over 19.5 points (-114) and Over 6.5 rebounds (-130) at Seattle

FanDuel Sportsbook 12:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Delle Donne is averaging 19.8 points and 7.0 rebounds over her first six appearances, so both of these lines are good value in my opinion, especially versus the struggling Storm.

Nneka Ogwumike over 20.5 points vs. Sky (-122)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:36 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Ogwumike has been dominating the interior over the past three games, averaging 23.3 points on 52.4 FG%. The matchup against the Sky is setting up for that to continue. Ogwumike takes 5.6 shots per game in the restricted area (5th in the WNBA), and Chicago allows the most restricted area attempts (25.3) to opponents.

Cheyenne Parker over 17.5 points vs. Liberty (-102)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:40 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Parker has been inconsistent to begin the year, but she's still averaging 17.2 PPG. Like Ogwumike's matchup against the Sky, Parker faces a relatively soft interior matchup against the Liberty. Parker leads the league in restricted area attempts (6.8 per game), and New York allows the third-most attempts from that area (21.2).

Natasha Cloud over 6.5 assists at Seattle (-128)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:48 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: I'm not the only one interested in this number, as it's significantly shaded to the over. Cloud has gone under six assists in only one appearance this season, and she's averaging 8.0 APG over the past three. She runs the show (35.8 AST%) for Washington, who is expected to run wild against Seattle as 12-point favorites. The Storm also allow the second-most opponent assists per game (21.4).

Breanna Stewart over 9.5 rebounds at Atlanta (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:23 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Liberty haven't been particularly sharp on the road early in the season, but Stewart has been consistent on the boards. The Dream have several proficient rebounders, including Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker, but Stewart has posted double-digit boards in five of six games this year, and I like her chances to repeat the feat once again Friday.

New DraftKings users can bet Breanna Stewart over 9.5 rebounds with a DraftKings Promo Code.

For those playing fantasy WNBA, check out RotoWire's WNBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools such as our Current Fantasy WNBA Rankings and WNBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For some of our favorite sportsbook promo codes, check out the links below.