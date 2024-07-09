WNBA Daily Roundup: Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Predictions (July 9)

WNBA Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Previews Tonight

After zero games Monday, the WNBA resumes with a one-game slate Tuesday. Napheesa Collier is unlikely to play, opening up opportunities for Minnesota's reserves.

WNBA Schedule Today

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks

WNBA News Roundup

Napheesa Collier Managing Plantar Fasciitis

Collier played a season-low 25 minutes after suffering the injury during Minnesota's 78-73 loss to Connecticut on July 4. She missed Saturday's win over Washington and is doubtful for Tuesday. With the Olympic Break next week, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Lynx keep Collier sidelined for at least a few more games to give her as much time to recover as possible before making a playoff push following the break.

Azura Stevens Makes Debut

Stevens made her season debut Sunday after missing the first half of the campaign due to an arm injury. With Cameron Brink (knee) out for the season, Los Angeles' frontcourt was already thin before Stephanie Talbot suffered a foot injury, forcing Stevens into extended action. Stevens finished with 10 points, six boards, four assists, two steals and a block in 26 minutes during her debut and figures to maintain a hefty workload if Talbot remains sidelined.

Rebecca Allen Still Dealing with Lower Back Injury

Allen missed a July 1 loss to Connecticut due to a back injury but returned a few days later, scoring 14 points in 20 minutes during a win over Dallas. However, she was back on the sidelines Sunday and is iffy moving forward. Back issues can be tricky, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Allen remain sidelined until after the All-Star break.

Diana Taurasi Continues to Miss Games

Like Rebecca Allen, Taurasi didn't play the second night of a back-to-back against Connecticut on July 1 but returned to action a few days later before being sidelined again Sunday. Unlike Allen, Taurasi was listed with a new injury Sunday. At first, the veteran missed time with a back injury but now has a lower leg issue.

Record Breakers

Over the holiday weekend, Angel Reese extended her historic double-double streak. Caitlin Clark became the first rookie to record a triple-double. And, A'ja Wilson became the Aces' all-time leading scorer.

WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers

Risers

Bridget Carleton , F, Minnesota Lynx

Carleton figures to be the biggest beneficiary of Napheesa Collier's absence. However, Dorka Juhasz, who moved into the starting lineup to replace Collier, and Cecilia Zandalasini are also candidates for increased usage.

Fallers

Li Yueru , F, Los Angeles Sparks

Yueru had a brief moment of fantasy relevance after Cameron Brink's injury. However, Yueru has been replaced in the starting lineup by Stephanie Talbot, plus Azura Stevens is back in the fold. After 12 straight games playing at least 11 minutes, Yueru failed to record a counting stat (save for one turnover) in four minutes during Sunday's loss to the Mercury.

Matchup Previews

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks

WNBA Injury Report

Minnesota

Napheesa Collier F Foot Doubtful 7/9/2024 Olivia Epoupa G Thigh OUT 7/12/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025



Los Angeles

WNBA Starting Lineups

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Minnesota Lynx Projected Starters

Los Angeles Sparks Projected Starters

*NOTE: Azura Stevens may start if Talbot is ruled out

Players to Watch

Cecilia Zandalasini , G, Minnesota Lynx

Over her last four games, Zandalasini has averaged 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 17.0 minutes. Bridget Carleton and Dorka Juhasz are the safer replacements for Collier given they're expected to start, but Zandalasini has been playing well and could capitalize on increased opportunities as well.

