WNBA Daily Roundup: Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Predictions (July 9)

WNBA Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Previews Tonight
After zero games Monday, the WNBA resumes with a one-game slate Tuesday. Napheesa Collier is unlikely to play, opening up opportunities for Minnesota's reserves.
Those looking for a complete overview of every matchup can check out RotoWire's Daily WNBA Projections page and the latest WNBA news. Those looking for sports betting advice can view the RotoWire Picks and Props tool.
WNBA Schedule Today
Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks
WNBA News Roundup
Napheesa Collier Managing Plantar Fasciitis
Collier played a season-low 25 minutes after suffering the injury during Minnesota's 78-73 loss to Connecticut on July 4. She missed Saturday's win over Washington and is doubtful for Tuesday. With the Olympic Break next week, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Lynx keep Collier sidelined for at least a few more games to give her as much time to recover as possible before making a playoff push following the break.
Azura Stevens Makes Debut
Stevens made her season debut Sunday after missing the first half of the campaign due to an arm injury. With Cameron Brink (knee) out for the season, Los Angeles' frontcourt was already thin before Stephanie Talbot suffered a foot injury, forcing Stevens into extended action. Stevens finished with 10 points, six boards, four assists, two steals and a block in 26 minutes during her debut and figures to maintain a hefty workload if Talbot remains sidelined.
Rebecca Allen Still Dealing with Lower Back Injury
Allen missed a July 1 loss to Connecticut due to a back injury but returned a few days later, scoring 14 points in 20 minutes during a win over Dallas. However, she was back on the sidelines Sunday and is iffy moving forward. Back issues can be tricky, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Allen remain sidelined until after the All-Star break.
Diana Taurasi Continues to Miss Games
Like Rebecca Allen, Taurasi didn't play the second night of a back-to-back against Connecticut on July 1 but returned to action a few days later before being sidelined again Sunday. Unlike Allen, Taurasi was listed with a new injury Sunday. At first, the veteran missed time with a back injury but now has a lower leg issue.
Record Breakers
Over the holiday weekend, Angel Reese extended her historic double-double streak. Caitlin Clark became the first rookie to record a triple-double. And, A'ja Wilson became the Aces' all-time leading scorer.
WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers
Risers
- Bridget Carleton, F, Minnesota Lynx
Carleton figures to be the biggest beneficiary of Napheesa Collier's absence. However, Dorka Juhasz, who moved into the starting lineup to replace Collier, and Cecilia Zandalasini are also candidates for increased usage.
Fallers
- Li Yueru, F, Los Angeles Sparks
Yueru had a brief moment of fantasy relevance after Cameron Brink's injury. However, Yueru has been replaced in the starting lineup by Stephanie Talbot, plus Azura Stevens is back in the fold. After 12 straight games playing at least 11 minutes, Yueru failed to record a counting stat (save for one turnover) in four minutes during Sunday's loss to the Mercury.
Matchup Previews
Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks
WNBA Injury Report
Minnesota
|Napheesa Collier
|F
|Foot
|Doubtful
|7/9/2024
|Olivia Epoupa
|G
|Thigh
|OUT
|7/12/2024
|Jessica Shepard
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|4/1/2025
Los Angeles
|Stephanie Talbot
|F
|Foot
|Questionable
|7/9/2024
|Lexie Brown
|G
|Illness
|OUT
|8/15/2024
|Julie Allemand
|G
|Ankle
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Cameron Brink
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA Starting Lineups
Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.
Minnesota Lynx Projected Starters
Los Angeles Sparks Projected Starters
*NOTE: Azura Stevens may start if Talbot is ruled out
Players to Watch
- Cecilia Zandalasini, G, Minnesota Lynx
Over her last four games, Zandalasini has averaged 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 17.0 minutes. Bridget Carleton and Dorka Juhasz are the safer replacements for Collier given they're expected to start, but Zandalasini has been playing well and could capitalize on increased opportunities as well.