WNBA Daily Roundup: WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Previews (June 17)

After a weekend with three days of multi-game slates, the WNBA schedule features just one game Monday night. Jason Shebilske highlights things to keep an eye on from around the league, including injury updates, fantasy risers and fallers and projected starting lineups for tonight's action.

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

WNBA News Roundup

Arike Ogunbowale to Miss Monday's Game with Sore Achilles

Ogunbowale sustained an Achilles injury during Monday's morning shootaround and is considered day-to-day for now. Sevgi Uzun and Jacy Sheldon will likely see increased roles in her absence.

Natasha Howard Expects to Return July 1

Sticking with the Wings, they indicated over the weekend that they expect Howard to be back in action July 1. She's been sidelined since suffering a broken foot during the team's regular-season opener but would provide a significant boost for a team that currently has the second-lowest winning percentage in the league.

Shakira Austin without Timetable to Return

Austin underwent offseason surgery to address her hip issue, but her injury has lingered over the first few weeks of the season. She's had an inconsistent recovery process, and it's not yet clear when she'll be able to return to game action.

Brittney Sykes Out at Least Two More Weeks

Sykes returned from a 10-game absence Tuesday in Atlanta but sustained a foot injury and will miss at least two more weeks. Julie Vanloo, Karlie Samuelson and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough will likely see additional playing time in Sykes' absence.

WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers

Risers

Jacy Sheldon , G, Dallas Wings

Even before Arike Ogunbowale's recent injury, Sheldon saw her fantasy production increase in recent matchups. She had a productive collegiate career at Ohio State and has plenty of upside if she can maintain increased minutes for the struggling and shorthanded Wings.

Julie Vanloo , G, Washington Mystics

Vanloo's fantasy value was set to take a hit upon Brittney Sykes' return, but Sykes suffered a foot injury in her first game back and is facing another multi-game absence. Vanloo has been a solid contributor over the first several weeks of the season.

Fallers

Kia Nurse , G, Los Angeles Sparks

Nurse has maintained a starting role for the Sparks, but her playing time has fluctuated in recent matchups, as she's averaged just 14.8 minutes per game over her last six appearances. The Sparks have continually tweaked their rotation over the first few weeks of the season, and Nurse's upside has been limited as of late.

Natasha Mack , F, Phoenix Mercury

Mack operated as the Mercury's fill-in center to begin the season since Brittney Griner was sidelined due to a foot injury. However, Griner has now returned, and Mack hasn't been very productive over the last few matchups.

Matchup Previews

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

WNBA Injury Report

Dallas

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bridget Carleton F Elbow Probable 6/17/2024 Natisha Hiedeman G Ankle Probable 6/17/2024 Diamond Miller G Knee OUT 7/17/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Dallas Wings Projected Starters

Minnesota Lynx Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Jacy Sheldon , G, Dallas Wings

Since Arike Ogunbowale will be sidelined, Sheldon should see an increased role and could draw the first start of her career. The rookie had already displayed increased production recently, averaging 4.3 points and 3.3 assists in 19.3 minutes per game over her last three appearances. She's at least a speculative streaming option for the shorthanded Wings.

Napheesa Collier , F, Minnesota Lynx

Collier has been an MVP candidate over the first month of the regular season and is coming off one of her best performances of the season, totaling 30 points, eight steals, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's win over the Sparks. The Lynx are 14.5-point favorites Monday following Ogunbowale's injury, so Collier's workload could be managed slightly, but she's posted at least 31 ESPN Fantasy points in each of her appearances this season and remains a top-tier play.