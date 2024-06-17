WNBA
WNBA Daily Roundup: WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Previews (June 17)

Jason "The Polish Parlay" Shebilske 
June 17, 2024

This article is part of our WNBA Fantasy Primer series.

WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Previews Tonight

After a weekend with three days of multi-game slates, the WNBA schedule features just one game Monday night. Jason Shebilske highlights things to keep an eye on from around the league, including injury updates, fantasy risers and fallers and projected starting lineups for tonight's action.

Those looking for a complete overview of every matchup can check out RotoWire's Daily WNBA Projections page and the latest WNBA news. A video version of the latest trends to watch around the league can be found through the RotoWire WNBA Show, which airs live every Monday and Friday at 1:00 p.m. CT. Those looking for sports betting advice can view the RotoWire Picks and Props tool.

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

WNBA News Roundup

Arike Ogunbowale to Miss Monday's Game with Sore Achilles

Ogunbowale sustained an Achilles injury during Monday's morning shootaround and is considered day-to-day for now. Sevgi Uzun and Jacy Sheldon will likely see increased roles in her absence.

Natasha Howard Expects to Return July 1

Sticking with the Wings, they indicated over the weekend that they expect Howard to be back in action July 1. She's been sidelined since suffering a broken foot during the team's regular-season opener but would provide a significant boost for a team that currently has the second-lowest winning percentage in the league.

Shakira Austin without Timetable to Return

Austin underwent offseason surgery to address her hip issue, but her injury has lingered over the first few weeks of the season. She's had an inconsistent recovery process, and it's not yet clear when she'll be able to return to game action.

Brittney Sykes Out at Least Two More Weeks

Sykes returned from a 10-game absence Tuesday in Atlanta but sustained a foot injury and will miss at least two more weeks. Julie Vanloo, Karlie Samuelson and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough will likely see additional playing time in Sykes' absence.

WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers

Risers

Even before Arike Ogunbowale's recent injury, Sheldon saw her fantasy production increase in recent matchups. She had a productive collegiate career at Ohio State and has plenty of upside if she can maintain increased minutes for the struggling and shorthanded Wings.

Vanloo's fantasy value was set to take a hit upon Brittney Sykes' return, but Sykes suffered a foot injury in her first game back and is facing another multi-game absence. Vanloo has been a solid contributor over the first several weeks of the season.

Fallers

Nurse has maintained a starting role for the Sparks, but her playing time has fluctuated in recent matchups, as she's averaged just 14.8 minutes per game over her last six appearances. The Sparks have continually tweaked their rotation over the first few weeks of the season, and Nurse's upside has been limited as of late.

Mack operated as the Mercury's fill-in center to begin the season since Brittney Griner was sidelined due to a foot injury. However, Griner has now returned, and Mack hasn't been very productive over the last few matchups.

Matchup Previews

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

WNBA Injury Report

Dallas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Arike OgunbowaleGAchillesOUT6/20/2024
Jaelyn BrownFIllnessOUT7/1/2024
Natasha HowardFFootOUT7/1/2024
Satou SaballyFShoulderOUT8/16/2024
Awak KuierCRestOFS4/1/2025
Carla LeiteGNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025

Minnesota

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Bridget CarletonFElbowProbable6/17/2024
Natisha HiedemanGAnkleProbable6/17/2024
Diamond MillerGKneeOUT7/17/2024
Jessica ShepardCNot Injury RelatedOFS4/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Dallas Wings Projected Starters

Minnesota Lynx Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Since Arike Ogunbowale will be sidelined, Sheldon should see an increased role and could draw the first start of her career. The rookie had already displayed increased production recently, averaging 4.3 points and 3.3 assists in 19.3 minutes per game over her last three appearances. She's at least a speculative streaming option for the shorthanded Wings.

Collier has been an MVP candidate over the first month of the regular season and is coming off one of her best performances of the season, totaling 30 points, eight steals, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's win over the Sparks. The Lynx are 14.5-point favorites Monday following Ogunbowale's injury, so Collier's workload could be managed slightly, but she's posted at least 31 ESPN Fantasy points in each of her appearances this season and remains a top-tier play.

