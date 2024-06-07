WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 7

WNBA Schedule Today

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Fever -2

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Mystics

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Damiris Dantas C Knee OUT 6/13/2024 Temi Fagbenle F Foot OUT 6/13/2024

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Hip GTD 6/7/2024 Brittney Sykes G Ankle OUT 6/14/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever hit the road to battle the winless Mystics at Capital One Arena. Indiana is a team which has allowed 103 or more points in two of the past three games, and it ranks last in scoring defense with 90.5 points per game allowed.

In addition, the Fever have allowed teams to hit 46.9 percent of their shots from the field, which is also last in the WNBA, while teams are hitting 37.0 percent from behind the arc, with the Indiana three-point defense ranking just 10th.

While the opportunity for Washington to roll up big points looks to be there, the Mystics are last in the WNBA with just 72.5 PPG while hitting 39.8 percent of their shots from the field, checking in 11th in the WNBA.

Center Shakira Austin (hip) has missed the last two games, and it's unclear whether she'll be available Friday. She is second on the team with 11.7 PPG while leading the team with 6.8 rebounds per game.

For the Fever, center Temi Fagbenle (foot) will be sidelined at least 10-14 more days due to her foot injury, and forward Damiris Dantas (knee) will remain sidelined.

Caitlin Clark had her most dismal showing as a pro last time out in the second leg of a back-to-back set, hitting just 1-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-7 from behind the three-point line, while going for just three points, five assists and two rebounds in the 104-68 loss at New York.

Washington suffered a 79-71 loss against the Sky on Thursday to stay winless. Forward Aaliyah Edwards was good for 23 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots on an efficient 10-of-12 from the field and should continue to see an elevated role if Austin remains sidelined.

at Los Angeles Sparks Dallas Wingsat Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Wings -3.5

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Sparks

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natasha Howard F Foot OUT 7/1/2024 Jaelyn Brown F Illness OUT 7/1/2024 Satou Sabally F Shoulder OUT 8/16/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Azura Stevens F Arm OUT 6/22/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Wings head into SoCal with three consecutive losses, including two in a row on the road. The last time Dallas faced Los Angeles on the road was May 26, an 84-83 victory in Los Angeles as a 1.5-point underdog as the Over (165) cashed.

Dallas had a very balanced offensive attack in the first win over the Sparks, led by Arike Ogunbowale, who ended up with 20 points. While that looks great, she shot 7-of-30 from the field, including 0-of-8 from downtown. Monique Billings was a more efficient 6-of-11 from the field, ending up with 18 points with 12 rebounds for a double-double.

In that loss to the Wings, Dearica Hamby was good for 19 points with 13 rebounds and four assists, while rookie Cameron Brink was outstanding, posting 21 points on an efficient 7-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-6 from behind the three-point line. Brink also swatted three shots in the narrow loss.

The Wings have a good chance to make an impact offensively against the Sparks. Los Angeles concedes 83.2 PPG to rank ninth in the WNBA, while teams are hitting 43.5 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from behind the arc.

This could be a high-scoring affair like the first meeting, as Dallas allows 84.5 PPG to rank second-to-last in the league.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Lynx -5.5

O/U: 163.5

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Mercury

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond Miller G Knee OUT 7/17/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebecca Allen F Concussion GTD 6/7/2024 Brittney Griner C Toe GTD 6/7/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

In the Valley of the Sun, the Lynx wrap up a two-game road trip against the Mercury. Minnesota has caught fire recently, racking up three straight wins, while the offense has gone for at least 86 points in each of those victories.

The offense is red-hot for Minnesota, going for 86.3 PPG while leading the WNBA with a 46.2 percent field-goal efficiency and 38.6 percent mark from behind the three-point line. On defense, the Lynx are allowing just 75.7 PPG, third in the league, while limiting teams to 39.5 percent from the field and 27.6 percent on treys.

Phoenix looks for a little redemption after losing in the Twin Cities in the first meeting on May 31, losing 95-71. The Mercury shot just 39.0 percent from the field and 32.0 percent (9-of-28) from behind the three-point line while turning it over 16 times.

While the rebounding margin was even in the first meeting, the Lynx racked up a 49.0 percent (36-of-73) mark from the floor, while knocking down 14 three-pointers. Minnesota also coughed it up just six times, good for a plus-10 turnover margin.

Rookie Alissa Pili was good for 20 points, one of five players to hit double digits in points. Napheesa Collier managed a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Aces -8.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Aces

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chelsea Gray G Lower Leg GTD 6/7/2024 Kierstan Bell G Lower Leg GTD 6/7/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Storm and Aces lock horns in the desert, and Seattle rolls in with five straight victories. The Seattle offense has hit the century mark in points twice in the past four outings while going for at least 77 points in five straight games, and seven of the past eight outings.

Jewell Loyd is good for 19.2 PPG to lead the team while also managing 6.2 RPG, 3.9 APG and 1.7 SPG in nine games. Nneka Ogwumike is nipping at Loyd's heels with 18.7 PPG while pulling down 7.3 RPG.

The Aces have managed three wins in the past four outings, and Las Vegas registered a 95-81 win in Dallas. It's the fifth time in seven games that the Aces scored at least 88 points. This team leads the WNBA with 87.7 PPG, and they don't leave a lot of points on the floor, hitting 84.8 percent of their attempts from the free-throw line.

A'ja Wilson rolled up 36 points with 12 rebounds in 33 minutes at Dallas last time out, hitting an impressive 15-of-22 from the field while also racking up six steals. Kelsey Plum added 20 points, while Jackie Young was good for 19 points. Both players knocked down a pair of three-pointers. Against the Storm, there should be another high-scoring affair.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Looking at the salary board, it's rather surprising to see Clark with such a low price compared to some of the other stars. Take advantage. She is coming off a lackluster performance in New York, and she should be champing at the bit to get back out there and turn it up. Her partner in crime, Smith, should also post some solid numbers. In the past two games, Smith has averaged 17.0 PPG and 8.5 RPG with 2.0 APG and 1.5 SPG while turning it over just once in both games. That's a sound investment for DFS players. On the higher end, Collier is a good play. In the first matchup with the Mercury, she ended up with a double-double, so there's plenty to like about her potential on Friday night. As far as the values, we're also going Fever-heavy with Mitchell. The former Ohio State standout has 19.5 PPG in the past two Commissioner's Cup games, including a 31.8 percent efficiency on three-pointers, just don't expect many more counting stats. Let's also roll with Pili for a low salary. She had a career-high 20 points in just 15 minutes off the bench against Phoenix in the first battle, hitting 4-for-4 from downtown. Let's hope lightning strikes twice.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Wilson has a hefty price tag, but she does everything well, and she should have a field day in a potentially high-scoring game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Wilson has managed 28 or more points in four consecutive games, and she has logged at least 21 points and at least nine rebounds while posting two or more blocked shots in five of her seven games. Loyd leads the Storm in scoring, but she is slightly more erratic than Wilson. Still, at this price, she is a good investment, as she has averaged 18.7 PPG with 6.0 APG, 4.0 RPG and 1.3 SPG in the past three outings. Loyd chips in all over the board and is worth the price. If you're looking for a better value, Horston is decent. She has picked up the pace with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in the past two games, well exceeding salary expectations for DFS players.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.