WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Monday, August 26

WNBA Schedule Today

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Indiana Fever at at

Line: Fever -1.5

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

None

Atlanta

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever (13-16) have won four of their last six games and face the second game of a two-game road trip after a loss in Minnesota on Saturday with the opportunity to bolster their 5-11 road record. The Dream (10-18) saw a three-game win streak come to an end in a home loss against the Mercury on Friday, but they will look to get back on track for what marks their fifth and final game of a homestand with a chance to improve on their 6-9 home record.

Caitlin Clark continues to lead the way for the Fever, scoring a minimum of 20 points and eight assists for four consecutive outings. Kelsey Mitchell is also on a roll with more than 20 points over each of the last three games while shooting an impressive 50 percent from the field in that span. Aliyah Boston is doing her part on the glass with 15 rebounds in each of the last two games, but NaLyssa Smith has been quiet lately, with a combined five points and 10 rebounds over the last two outings.

Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Tina Charles have each topped 20 points at least once through four games in August. Additionally, Charles has been a monster on the boards with a total of 45 rebounds over the last three outings. Jordin Canada is also playing well, with a high of 19 points and an average of 6.5 assists per game in August. Nia Coffey and Maya Caldwell do a good job in their role off the bench, while Naz Hillmon is expected to remain in the starting lineup.

New York Liberty at

Line: Liberty -5.0

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Betnijah Laney-Hamilton G Knee GTD 8/26/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg GTD 8/26/2024 Rebecca Allen F Hamstring OUT 9/1/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Coming off an eight-game win streak the Liberty (25-5) have now lost two in a row but look to get back on track as they kick off a three-game road trip with the chance to add to their 11-3 road record. The Mercury (16-14) have won four of their last six games and hope to keep the momentum going with the opportunity to improve on their 9-4 home record as they are set to begin a five-game homestand.

The Liberty have been dealing with a bit of injury trouble in August, including missing Sabrina Ionescu for two of their five games, but they got solid play from the rest of the squad to come out on top in both of those outings. Ionescu is tied with Breanna Stewart as the team's leading scorer, averaging 19.6 points per game. Ionescu also leads the team in assists per game, while Stewart leads the way in blocks and steals per game. Jonquel Jones is another major contributor, averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and a team-high 9.4 rebounds per game. Kayla Thornton and Kennedy Burke do a good job chipping in off the bench.

Kahleah Copper continues to lead the Mercury with her high-octane scoring, including averaging 21.2 points on 40.5 percent shooting through five games in August. Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi have each topped the 20-point mark within the last three games, while Natasha Cloud, Monique Billings and Sophie Cunningham also get to double digits in scoring on a semi-regular basis. Additionally, Cloud leads the team with 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game, while Griner leads the charge with 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per outing.

Washington Mystics at

Line: Storm -10

O/U: 162.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Hip GTD 8/26/2024 Karlie Samuelson G Knee OUT 8/28/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Gabby Williams F Not Injury Related GTD 8/26/2024 Nika Muhl G Personal OUT 8/28/2024 Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics (7-22) snapped a five-game losing streak with a home win over the Sparks on Friday, and they will look to keep the momentum going with a chance to improve on their 3-11 road record. The Storm (18-10) have not played since last Tuesday, when they defeated the Mystics in Washington by a score of 83-77. The Storm hope to find a similar result as they open a three-game homestand looking to add to their 11-3 home record.

Despite their struggles, the Mystics have had four players top 20 points in scoring among the last three games, including Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes and Stefanie Dolson. Austin and Sykes both missed a large portion of the first half of the season and provided a major boost to the squad, but Austin is listed as questionable for action on Monday. Atkins is the Mystics' leading scorer, while Dolson has reached double digits in scoring in 12 out of 28 appearances. Aaliyah Edwards and Jade Melbourne maintain key roles off the bench.

Jewell Loyd continues to put up big numbers to lead the Storm, including averaging 21.7 points on 39.6 percent shooting through three games in August. Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike is coming off a team-high 24-point performance and is averaging 17.5 points per game on the season, which ranks second-best on the squad. Skylar Diggins-Smith and Ezi Magbegor also average more than 12.0 points per game, while Diggins-Smith leads the team with 6.3 assists and Magbegor leads the way with 8.8 rebounds per game. Sami Whitcomb also does a good job off the bench, with an average of 5.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 15.4 minutes per game.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Magbegor is averaging 14.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over three meetings with the Mystics this season. Howard averages 2.3 made three-pointers per game and should knock down a few against the Fever, who give up the league's most threes per game. Jones should pad her stats against the Mercury, who give up the league's most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Ogwumike is likely to shine against the Mystics, as she is averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over their two previous meetings this season. Charles should prosper against the Fever, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers. Gray faces a great chance to fill it up against the Fever, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing guards.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.